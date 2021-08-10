Özdağ: Over two million Pakistani, Afghan, Iranian, Iraqi and African people live in Turkey which are mostly illegally.

- Turkey is facing a silent invasion and the cost is being paid by the Turkish people.- Salafist organizations are gaining ground in the country. They settling in the country.- Whoever supports the stay of 5 million Syrians in the country consciously or unconsciously; supports the creation of an Israeli-US-backed PKK terrorist organization state in northern Syria.- While Syria is depopulated, the Imperialists are also setting another trap for Turkey.- Currently, the total number of refugees and asylum seekers in Turkey has exceeded 7 million. This is nearly 10% of Turkey's population.- Over two million Pakistani, Afghan, Iranian, Iraqi and African people live in Turkey. Most of them are in illegal situation. (The rate of involvement in crime and violation of social order rules very high, especially in the Pakistan-Afghanistan group.)- The money spent for only 5 million Syrians has exceeded 80 billion dollars. These figures do not include infrastructure investments, hospitals and schools within Syrian territory. In addition, the social aid fund benefited by 3 million Syrians and covered by Turkey is not included in these figures.- These figures do not include the cost of military operations in northern Syria.- The money that comes out of the pockets of the Turkish people for the lives of refugees living in Turkey and within the borders of Syria has already exceeded 100 billion dollars.- A Turkish citizen provides with half of every 100 TL paid in the Turkish healthcare system to a refugee to benefit from free healthcare. Syrian refugees benefit from the entire health system, including in vitro fertilization, completely free of charge. Syrians are placed in universities without examination. In addition, 1200 TL scholarships are paid every month to Syrians placed in state universities.- While the vast majority of Syrian tradesmen sell illegal cigarettes, illegal liquor, illegal goods and products through Syria, they incur tax losses for the state. While Turkish tradesmen pay taxes on everything they pay, tax collection cannot be made from the majority of the trade areas created by refugees.- 1 million Syrians and at least 1 million Afghan/Asian and other nationalities illegal workers are causing great damage to the Turkish job market. With no insurance and low wages, they are affecting job markets and escalating unemployment.- Turkey has probably taken in so many Salafi radicals as it does not even know how many. These cells are waiting for global imperialism to push the button.- In addition, Syrian and Afghan refugees threaten the social order with their gang formations. Alcohol, cigarettes, drugs, fuel smuggling, trafficking in women and prostitution are the main areas of activity of these gangs.- The number of Turkish citizens killed by refugees in Turkey has exceeded 250.- In the current year, with Iran's open-door policy, hundreds of thousands of Pakistani, Uzbek and Afghan refugees have directly or indirectly reached on the Turkish border, and most of them have entered Turkey.- A senior bureaucrat: Despite the social benefits and completely free public services, Syrians do not only threaten the social order, they also tend to cause indignation over the smallest issues. If public aid is cut off, Syrians will be a big problem.Explanations goes like this. In short, Turkey is facing a major refugee crisis. If the state order is destroyed in a third country other than Afghanistan and Syria, it may not have the strength to handle it. Because Turkey is now the new central destination in the Middle East and African refugee flows.In order to contain the big Afghan movement, most of which have fake Pakistani passports, Turkey should develop multidimensional relations with the Taliban and, on the other hand, cooperate with Iran. In any case, TR should never leave Afghanistan in order to take instant intelligence, and deliver social aid to the Afghan people where they are.