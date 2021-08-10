What's new

Özdağ: Over two million Pakistani, Afghan, Iranian, Iraqi and African people live in Turkey which are mostly illegally.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424834521007108097

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424835122495475715

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424835794175471624

- Turkey is facing a silent invasion and the cost is being paid by the Turkish people.

- Salafist organizations are gaining ground in the country. They settling in the country.

- Whoever supports the stay of 5 million Syrians in the country consciously or unconsciously; supports the creation of an Israeli-US-backed PKK terrorist organization state in northern Syria.

- While Syria is depopulated, the Imperialists are also setting another trap for Turkey.

- Currently, the total number of refugees and asylum seekers in Turkey has exceeded 7 million. This is nearly 10% of Turkey's population.

- Over two million Pakistani, Afghan, Iranian, Iraqi and African people live in Turkey. Most of them are in illegal situation. (The rate of involvement in crime and violation of social order rules very high, especially in the Pakistan-Afghanistan group.)

- The money spent for only 5 million Syrians has exceeded 80 billion dollars. These figures do not include infrastructure investments, hospitals and schools within Syrian territory. In addition, the social aid fund benefited by 3 million Syrians and covered by Turkey is not included in these figures.

- These figures do not include the cost of military operations in northern Syria.

- The money that comes out of the pockets of the Turkish people for the lives of refugees living in Turkey and within the borders of Syria has already exceeded 100 billion dollars.

- A Turkish citizen provides with half of every 100 TL paid in the Turkish healthcare system to a refugee to benefit from free healthcare. Syrian refugees benefit from the entire health system, including in vitro fertilization, completely free of charge. Syrians are placed in universities without examination. In addition, 1200 TL scholarships are paid every month to Syrians placed in state universities.

- While the vast majority of Syrian tradesmen sell illegal cigarettes, illegal liquor, illegal goods and products through Syria, they incur tax losses for the state. While Turkish tradesmen pay taxes on everything they pay, tax collection cannot be made from the majority of the trade areas created by refugees.

- 1 million Syrians and at least 1 million Afghan/Asian and other nationalities illegal workers are causing great damage to the Turkish job market. With no insurance and low wages, they are affecting job markets and escalating unemployment.

- Turkey has probably taken in so many Salafi radicals as it does not even know how many. These cells are waiting for global imperialism to push the button.

- In addition, Syrian and Afghan refugees threaten the social order with their gang formations. Alcohol, cigarettes, drugs, fuel smuggling, trafficking in women and prostitution are the main areas of activity of these gangs.

- The number of Turkish citizens killed by refugees in Turkey has exceeded 250.

- In the current year, with Iran's open-door policy, hundreds of thousands of Pakistani, Uzbek and Afghan refugees have directly or indirectly reached on the Turkish border, and most of them have entered Turkey.

- A senior bureaucrat: Despite the social benefits and completely free public services, Syrians do not only threaten the social order, they also tend to cause indignation over the smallest issues. If public aid is cut off, Syrians will be a big problem.

Explanations goes like this. In short, Turkey is facing a major refugee crisis. If the state order is destroyed in a third country other than Afghanistan and Syria, it may not have the strength to handle it. Because Turkey is now the new central destination in the Middle East and African refugee flows.

In order to contain the big Afghan movement, most of which have fake Pakistani passports, Turkey should develop multidimensional relations with the Taliban and, on the other hand, cooperate with Iran. In any case, TR should never leave Afghanistan in order to take instant intelligence, and deliver social aid to the Afghan people where they are.
 
Bilal.

T-SaGe said:
In order to contain the big Afghan movement, most of which have fake Pakistani passports, Turkey should develop multidimensional relations with the Taliban and, on the other hand, cooperate with Iran. In any case, TR should never leave Afghanistan in order to take instant intelligence, and deliver social aid to the Afghan people where they are.
You don’t understand the psychology of the people you are dealing with. You can get all the cooperation you want if you ask and invoke brotherhood. But the moment you impose and tell them “we will never leave” you end up in the same bracket for them as the ones who said the same before and that will take you nowhere.
 
Most of these illegals have no interest in Turkey and use Turkey as staging post for moving on into Europe.
This Human trafficking is a lucrative business and has many Turkey also involved.
Both Turkish and Greek border forces don't hold back and kill many of these "illegals" .
So this Mr politician shouldn't lose his sleep.
 
Bilal. said:
You don’t understand the psychology of the people you are dealing with. You can get all the cooperation you want if you ask and invoke brotherhood. But the moment you impose and tell them “we will never leave” you end up in the same bracket for them as the ones who said the same before and that will take you nowhere.
You are absolutely right. We definitely need Pakistan's support for this adaptation and new relation model.

American Pakistani said:
Most of those so called Pakistanis are actually Afghan refugees. It's very easy to get forged Pakistani documents for anyone.
Some people are aware of this, but the majority are not. Unfortunately, Pakistan's image is irreparably damaged. When we try to defend the Pakistani state, people insult us. Just at this time, a communication campaign of Pakistani social media aimed at the Turkish people would be very useful. I also wrote an e-mail to the Pakistani consulate regarding this.
 
American Pakistani said:
Most of those so called Pakistanis are actually Afghan refugees. It's very easy to get forged Pakistani documents for anyone.
There are also many from Gujrat and surrounding area who think that money goes on trees in Europe, beer flows in taps instead of water and every white woman is gona Shag them.
They are in Turkey to reach their heaven in Europe. Only to be shot dead by the Turks or Greek border forces or sell toilet papers on the streets if they reach Europe.
 
T-SaGe said:
You are absolutely right. We definitely need Pakistan's support for this adaptation and new relation model.

Some people are aware of this, but the majority are not. Unfortunately, Pakistan's image is irreparably damaged. When we try to defend the Pakistani state, people insult us. Just at this time, a communication campaign of Pakistani social media aimed at the Turkish people would be very useful. I also wrote an e-mail to the Pakistani consulate regarding this.
For now. Wait and watch. Don’t side one against the other or give statements in favor of or against any side as the situation is fluid and you don’t want to be remembered by the eventual winner as being against them. Don’t say or intend that we will continue to hold a part or facility in the country. Once dust settles, talk to the winner and extend help as a friendly country in agreement with them.
 
Aesterix said:
There are also many from Gujrat and surrounding area who think that money goes on trees in Europe, beer flows in taps instead of water and every white woman is gona Shag them.
They are in Turkey to reach their heaven in Europe. Only to be shot dead by the Turks or Greek border forces or sell toilet papers on the streets if they reach Europe.
How many Afghan or Pakistani refugees have shot and killed by Turkish forces so far? Just asking. We all know well, including you, in which border region the actual deaths occur. What you say may generally correct, but you are selective in perception.

In addition, as someone who lives most of these problems in my own social environment and exchanges views with many immigrants, I can tell you that illegal immigrants, 'especially those who come with their families', do not have any thoughts of leaving Turkey. The facts and what is happening in my country right now are different from the picture you have drawn here.

In addition, this issue naturally reflects the perspective of Turkish people(even though the official government's view is in the opposite direction). In other words, we look at the issue within the framework of our own life and social problems.
 
I can show you dozens of videos here, and I can even describe many provocative campaigns. I can share the life stories of murdered Turkish citizens by these people. A societal allergy is on the rise. Tomorrow may be too late for some things.

However, my purpose is not demography or propaganda here; but especially to inform its citizens who are studying or just curious about Pakistan's national security matters here
 
