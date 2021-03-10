OECD forecasts 12.6% growth for India in 2021.

lightoftruth
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Tuesday projected that the Indian economy will bounce back to grow at 12.6% in FY22, the highest among G20 countries, aided by additional fiscal support after the covid-19 pandemic pushed the economy into recession after a gap of more than 40 years.
“The recovery in activity continued in the fourth (December) quarter of 2020, despite new virus outbreaks in many economies and tighter containment measures. Global output remained around 1% lower than it was prior to the pandemic, with marked variation in the pace of recovery across economies," the grouping of developed economies said in its interim economic outlook.
https://www.livemint.com/news/india...forecast-to-12-6-for-fy22-11615284316360.html