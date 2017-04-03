Odisha: 13-year-old girl gang-raped by 8 people including cop, media persons

A case has been registered against eight people, including a cop and two media persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

The complainant claimed that the accused sexually assaulted her teenage daughter in March and April

They also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone

Police have commissioned a special team for investigating the case

