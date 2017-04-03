What's new

Odisha: 13-year-old girl gang-raped by 8 people including cop, media persons

Amavous

Amavous

FULL MEMBER
Aug 17, 2012
555
0
1,898
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1302664107645112321

Odisha: 13-year-old girl gang-raped by 8 people including cop, media persons
Mirror Now Digital : Updated Sep 06, 2020 | 18:34 IST

A case has been registered against eight people, including a cop and two media persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.
  • The complainant claimed that the accused sexually assaulted her teenage daughter in March and April
  • They also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone
  • Police have commissioned a special team for investigating the case
Bhubaneshwar: A woman from Bhubaneshwar has lodged a complaint against eight people, accusing them of repeatedly gang-raping her 13-year-old daughter between March and April. The accused include two employees of a media house, a police officer and two people known to him, and two security personnel, police said.

The complainant stated that the accused repeatedly sexually assaulted her teenage daughter through the month of March and April and they had also threatened her to not tell anyone about the horrific crime. She recently narrated her ordeal to her parents, following which her mother approached the Mahila Police Station and registered a complaint on August 30.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneshwar City, Umashankar Dash said the survivor has given some details of the accused and police efforts are on to identify and nab them. The case is being investigated by a special team, he added.

“While recording her statement, she (the survivor) has alleged that two of the accused are from a media organisation while the others are a policeman and two of his associates and two security personnel. She has been medically examined,” a report by The Indian Express quoted the DCP as saying.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. So far, police have not recorded any arrests. The accused policeman is not attached with Bhubaneswar Police Commissionerate, officials said, adding that he was deployed in the city for lockdown duty when the crime was committed.

www.timesnownews.com

Odisha: 13-year-old girl gang-raped by 8 people including cop, media persons

A case has been registered against eight people, including a cop and two media persons for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.
www.timesnownews.com www.timesnownews.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
third eye Odisha: Six-year-old girl hits crocodile with a bamboo stick to save friend Members Club 0
The_Showstopper Odisha: 11-yr-old girl raped inside Jagannath temple in Puri Central & South Asia 3
Hiptullha 13-yr-old raped repeatedly by cops at Odisha's Birmitrapur police station; state DGP apologises to s Central & South Asia 12
Maarkhoor India: Six-year-old raped, strangled, left to die in Odisha school Central & South Asia 6
S 17-day-old baby found dead in well day after he was stolen by monkey in Odisha Central & South Asia 7
I Monkey flees with 16-day-old baby in Odisha, massive search operation launched Central & South Asia 20
K This is how Odisha quarantined me after I returned from Harvard. Other states should learn COVID-19 Coronavirus 3
StormBreaker DG ISPR wishes Christmas to all Especially To Odisha/Indian Christians Social & Current Events 31
ThinkLogically QRSAM (Quick Reaction Surface To Air Missile) Successfully Flight-Tested Off Odisha Coast Indian Defence Forum 2
Water Car Engineer QRSAM Successfully Test-Fired Off Odisha Coast Indian Defence Forum 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top