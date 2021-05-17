What's new

ODGCL discovers new gas reserves in Balochistan

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,879
38
17,860
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Monday announced the discovery of gas and condensate reserves in Balochistan province.

“OGDCL as operator (100 percent) of Jandran Exploration Licence has discovered gas from its exploratory well Jandran X-04, which is located in district Barkhan, Balochistan province,” informed OGDCL, Pakistan’s leading oil and gas exploratory firm in a statement to the bourse.

“The structure of Jandran X-04 was delineated drilled and tested using OGDCL in-house expertise. The well was drilled down to the depth of 1200m into Parh Limestone. Based on Wireline logs data, successful DST was carried out in Mughal Kot Formation wherein the well tested 7.08 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd0 gas and 0.55 Barrels Per Day (BPD) condensate with Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1300 Pounds per square inch (Psi) at 32/64 inch choke size.

OGDCL said that the discovery of Jandran X-04 is the result of an aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company. It has opened a new avenue and would add to the hydrocarbon reserves of OGDCL and the country.

www.brecorder.com

ODGCL discovers gas reserves in Balochistan

OGDCL said that the discovery of Jandran X-04 is the result of aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company.
www.brecorder.com


only seems like a tiny amount, but i suppose it all counts.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

SENIOR MEMBER
May 6, 2015
6,197
5
11,664
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Wait for YouTube videos with clickbaits like

Tail o gas Ka Barra zakhera dryaft.

Saudia se ziada tail or Qatar se ziada Gas paida hoge.

Pakistan ko Arab milko se Mila chutkara.

And finally we will hear something like;

Pakistan ne Saudi pressure ki waja se drilling kardi band..
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,879
38
17,860
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
RealNapster said:
Wait for YouTube videos with clickbaits like

Tail o gas Ka Barra zakhera dryaft.

Saudia se ziada tail or Qatar se ziada Gas paida hoge.

Pakistan ko Arab milko se Mila chutkara.

And finally we will hear something like;

Pakistan ne Saudi pressure ki waja se drilling kardi band..
Click to expand...
I honestly fear if we don't get control of these youtube idiots we're going to end up with a full fledge Sanghi culture where people are so full of sh1t they lose all grip on reality.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom