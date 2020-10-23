ODE TO CHINESE KOREAN WAR HEROES, MUCH EXPECTED KOREAN WAR MOVIE 'Kumgang Chon'TO BE RELEASE IN ALL CHINESE THEATERS ON OCT.23 2020

The lyrics (From Baidu)

ODE TO WAR HEROES



Why is the battle flag beautiful and picturesque,

Because our heros blood dyed it glorious red.

Why the spring always comes back to the world

Because our heros' lives make fresh flowers blossom



The billowy fire of the beacon sings heroically

neigboring hills listen intentively

" valiant heros" hitting the golden drum, resonating like a thunder

the waves of the sea rise in harmony

The people's warriors drive away enemy wolves

Giving their live to protect the people and preserve peace.





Raging flames roar into an ode.

Heard by the world to heros, to heros.

The thunder of the guns rattles.

Rough waves bellow high and echo.

Fight for the people, against our enemies.

Live for peace, die a hero.

Cannons roar as bombs explode.

Waves crash down as whirlwinds blow

Pipe bombs they firmly hold

A flame with rage, faces glow

Decaying with soil, bodies of enemies.

Sparkling like stars, glory of our heros