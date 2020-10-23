What's new

ODE TO CHINESE KOREAN WAR HEROES, MUCH EXPECTED KOREAN WAR MOVIE 'Kumgang Chon'TO BE RELEASE IN ALL CHINESE THEATERS ON OCT.23 2020

MUCH EXPECTED KOREAN WAR MOVIE 'Kumgang Chon'TO BE RELEASE IN ALL CHINESE THEATERS ON OCT.23 2020

The movie ending theme song ODE TO WAR HEROES

 
The lyrics (From Baidu)
ODE TO WAR HEROES

Why is the battle flag beautiful and picturesque,
Because our heros blood dyed it glorious red.
Why the spring always comes back to the world
Because our heros' lives make fresh flowers blossom

The billowy fire of the beacon sings heroically
neigboring hills listen intentively
" valiant heros" hitting the golden drum, resonating like a thunder
the waves of the sea rise in harmony
The people's warriors drive away enemy wolves
Giving their live to protect the people and preserve peace.


Raging flames roar into an ode.
Heard by the world to heros, to heros.
The thunder of the guns rattles.
Rough waves bellow high and echo.
Fight for the people, against our enemies.
Live for peace, die a hero.
Cannons roar as bombs explode.
Waves crash down as whirlwinds blow
Pipe bombs they firmly hold
A flame with rage, faces glow
Decaying with soil, bodies of enemies.
Sparkling like stars, glory of our heros
 
English subtitles

"The wrong war, at the wrong place, at the wrong time, and with the wrong enemy" is General Omar Bradley's famous rebuke in his May 15, 1951 Congressional testimony as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to the idea of extending the Korean War into China, as proposed by General Douglas MacArthur, the commander of the U.N. forces in Korea before being relieved of command by President Harry Truman on April 11, 1951

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_w...,_at_the_wrong_time,_and_with_the_wrong_enemy
 
