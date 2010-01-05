What's new

October Surprise: my prediction for war

Feng Leng

Feng Leng

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 3, 2017
3,707
-14
9,296
Country
China
Location
China
Sometime between October 10 and October 22, the US will announce an adjustment in the One China Policy and upgrade its diplomatic relations with Taiwan to ambassador level. Within 24 hours, PLAAF will penetrate Taiwan airspace and commence an air war over Taiwan. The US will deploy at least one aircraft carrier to an area around 1000 km east of Taiwan to try to defend it. Fighter jets / bombers from Japanese bases and Guam will also join the war. Meanwhile, at least two aircraft carriers will travel from the Indian Ocean through the Straits of Malacca and launch an attack on China's South China Sea islands.

Within a few days of fighting, at least three US aircraft carriers will be heavily damaged by missile strikes and many US bases in Japan as well as Guam will be bombed. PLA will land on Taiwan within 3 days from the start of hostilities and the Taiwan will be declared fully liberated within one week.

During the Sino-US War of 2020, India will launch an attack in Ladakh on PLA but will suffer more than 100,000 casualties within one week from the PLA artillery and rocket fire. Then a 2.5 front war scenario will push them out from Leh and Kashmir Valley by November.

Trump will use the conflict as an excuse to postpone the November election indefinitely.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
6,874
14
14,570
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Feng Leng said:
Sometime between October 10 and October 22, the US will announce an adjustment in the One China Policy and upgrade its diplomatic relations with Taiwan to ambassador level. Within 24 hours, PLAAF will penetrate Taiwan airspace and commence an air war over Taiwan. The US will deploy at least one aircraft carrier to an area around 1000 km east of Taiwan to try to defend it. Fighter jets / bombers from Japanese bases and Guam will also join the war. Meanwhile, at least two aircraft carriers will travel from the Indian Ocean through the Straits of Malacca and launch an attack on China's South China Sea islands.

Within a few days of fighting, at least three US aircraft carriers will be heavily damaged by missile strikes and many US bases in Japan as well as Guam will be bombed. PLA will land on Taiwan within 3 days from the start of hostilities and the Taiwan will be declared fully liberated within one week.

During the Sino-US War of 2020, India will launch an attack in Ladakh on PLA but will suffer more than 100,000 casualties within one week from the PLA artillery and rocket fire. Then a 2.5 front war scenario will push them out from Leh and Kashmir Valley by November.

Trump will use the conflict as an excuse to postpone the November election indefinitely.
Click to expand...
If this happens, I promise you I'll buy you a coke.....in either Taipei or Srinagar, your choice.
 
A

Ajay Ghatak

FULL MEMBER
Aug 20, 2020
204
-1
70
Country
India
Location
Canada
Feng Leng said:
Sometime between October 10 and October 22, the US will announce an adjustment in the One China Policy and upgrade its diplomatic relations with Taiwan to ambassador level. Within 24 hours, PLAAF will penetrate Taiwan airspace and commence an air war over Taiwan. The US will deploy at least one aircraft carrier to an area around 1000 km east of Taiwan to try to defend it. Fighter jets / bombers from Japanese bases and Guam will also join the war. Meanwhile, at least two aircraft carriers will travel from the Indian Ocean through the Straits of Malacca and launch an attack on China's South China Sea islands.

Within a few days of fighting, at least three US aircraft carriers will be heavily damaged by missile strikes and many US bases in Japan as well as Guam will be bombed. PLA will land on Taiwan within 3 days from the start of hostilities and the Taiwan will be declared fully liberated within one week.

During the Sino-US War of 2020, India will launch an attack in Ladakh on PLA but will suffer more than 100,000 casualties within one week from the PLA artillery and rocket fire. Then a 2.5 front war scenario will push them out from Leh and Kashmir Valley by November.

Trump will use the conflict as an excuse to postpone the November election indefinitely.
Click to expand...
And then you woke up because you had fallen from your cot.
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
16,475
7
19,877
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
@Feng Leng

Are you for real or is this satire?

If China hit 3 US aircraft carriers like you say, all bets will be off.

US will launch merciless conventional strikes on Chinese military and economic targets on or near it's coasts.

Chinese sea trade will come to a halt as USN/JN will blockade Chinese shipping.

China will be economically crippled quite quickly.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
2,574
3
2,807
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Feng Leng said:
Sometime between October 10 and October 22, the US will announce an adjustment in the One China Policy and upgrade its diplomatic relations with Taiwan to ambassador level. Within 24 hours, PLAAF will penetrate Taiwan airspace and commence an air war over Taiwan. The US will deploy at least one aircraft carrier to an area around 1000 km east of Taiwan to try to defend it. Fighter jets / bombers from Japanese bases and Guam will also join the war. Meanwhile, at least two aircraft carriers will travel from the Indian Ocean through the Straits of Malacca and launch an attack on China's South China Sea islands.

Within a few days of fighting, at least three US aircraft carriers will be heavily damaged by missile strikes and many US bases in Japan as well as Guam will be bombed. PLA will land on Taiwan within 3 days from the start of hostilities and the Taiwan will be declared fully liberated within one week.

During the Sino-US War of 2020, India will launch an attack in Ladakh on PLA but will suffer more than 100,000 casualties within one week from the PLA artillery and rocket fire. Then a 2.5 front war scenario will push them out from Leh and Kashmir Valley by November.

Trump will use the conflict as an excuse to postpone the November election indefinitely.
Click to expand...
Taiwan and Kashmir/Ladakh are two most likely Asian flash points over the next 10 years for sure. How will the USA respond, that I'm not sure? Joining the battle directly would be a huge risk for them. Far riskier then any of the various ME wars. They may intervene... and seriously face injury or defeat....or they may accept the outcome and stay out directly.... like in the Crimea, use sanctions and such.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S In a surprise, PIA sales jumps to Rs 9.5 billion in October 2018 Pakistan Economy 14
aimarraul October Surprises In Chinese Aerospace Chinese Defence Forum 2
The SC Fayez Al-Sarraj announces his resignation and handover of power at the end of October Middle East & Africa 1
ghazi52 CPEC projects get new team leader JCC meeting likely to take place by end of October CPEC 0
samsara China's National Day Celebration October 1st, 2020 - All Festive Events China & Far East 2
Metal 0-1 Operation Kayla Mueller: The Baghdadi Raid | October 2019 Military Forum 0
The SC Featured Saudi Arabia to Host Global Artificial Intelligence Summit in October Middle East & Africa 3
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE Featured India Expects Chinese Attack in October Indian Defence Forum 55
D Kuwait Can’t Pay Salaries Beyond October, Minister Tells Parliament Middle East & Africa 9
onebyone Ethiopia To Launch A Second Satellite in October With The Help of China China & Far East 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top