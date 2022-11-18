What's new

October Export of Defense and Aviation Sector Reached 464 Million Dollars

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,488
-9
1,526
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Cuff

October Export of Defense and Aviation Sector Reached 464 Million Dollars​

November 2, 2022
WhatsApp-Image-2022-09-03-at-14.44.50-1.jpeg


Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) announced export data for October. Accordingly, the exports of the defense and aerospace sector in October amounted to 464 million 527 thousand dollars.
This number; It was announced as 301 million 392 thousand dollars in September of 2021, 279 million 512 thousand dollars in the same month of 2020, and 288 million 648 thousand dollars in the same month of 2019. Thus, the exports of the sector in October increased by 54.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.
TİM data revealed that the total exports of the sector in January-October 2022 increased by 36.4 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to 3 billion 267 million 257 thousand dollars. This number; In the same period of 2021, it was announced as 2 billion 395 million 808 thousand dollars.

www.savunmahaber.com

Savunma ve Havacılık Sektörünün Ekim Ayı İhracatı 464 Milyon Dolar Oldu | savunmahaber.com

Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi (TİM), Ekim ayına ait ihracat verilerini açıkladı. Buna göre, savunma ve havacılık sektörünün Ekim ayındaki ihracatı 464 milyon 527 bin dolar olarak gerçekleşti. Bu rakam…
www.savunmahaber.com www.savunmahaber.com

OCTOBER EXPORTSDEFENSE AND AEROSPACE INDUSTRYTIM DATA
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Exports of Defense and Aviation Industry Decreased on a Monthly Basis Compared to the Previous Year, Increased on an Annual Basis turkey
Replies
0
Views
206
dani191
D
D
Defence Industry April 2022 Exports: 392 million 187 thousand dollars
Replies
0
Views
291
dani191
D
D
EXPORT TARGET OF 11.5 BILLION DOLLARS IN 2035 turkey
Replies
3
Views
438
dBSPL
dBSPL
dBSPL
Defense Industry Exports increased by 94% in May 2022
Replies
4
Views
1K
UKBengali
U
Get Ya Wig Split
China’s exports unexpectedly shrink in October, badly missing expectations for growth
Replies
2
Views
163
kankan326
kankan326

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom