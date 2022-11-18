October Export of Defense and Aviation Sector Reached 464 Million Dollars​

Savunma ve Havacılık Sektörünün Ekim Ayı İhracatı 464 Milyon Dolar Oldu | savunmahaber.com Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi (TİM), Ekim ayına ait ihracat verilerini açıkladı. Buna göre, savunma ve havacılık sektörünün Ekim ayındaki ihracatı 464 milyon 527 bin dolar olarak gerçekleşti. Bu rakam…

November 2, 2022Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) announced export data for October. Accordingly, the exports of the defense and aerospace sector in October amounted to 464 million 527 thousand dollars.This number; It was announced as 301 million 392 thousand dollars in September of 2021, 279 million 512 thousand dollars in the same month of 2020, and 288 million 648 thousand dollars in the same month of 2019. Thus, the exports of the sector in October increased by 54.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.TİM data revealed that the total exports of the sector in January-October 2022 increased by 36.4 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to 3 billion 267 million 257 thousand dollars. This number; In the same period of 2021, it was announced as 2 billion 395 million 808 thousand dollars.