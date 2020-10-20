What's new

October 20 in history: China ignites Sino-Indian war, opening of the Sydney Opera House and more


1921
France and the Grand National Assembly of Turkey signed the Treaty of Ankara.


1961
USSR conducts first armed test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.


1962
China launches offensives across McMahon Line, igniting the Sino-Indian war.


1973
After 14 years of construction, the Sydney Opera House opens.


2011
Libyan de facto leader Muammar al-Qaddafi killed by rebel forces.
 
