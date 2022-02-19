OC awards Olympic Cup to the people of the People’s Republic of China

beijingwalker
IOC awards Olympic Cup to the people of the People’s Republic of ChinaDate: 19 February 2022
19 Feb 2022 - The people of the People’s Republic of China have been awarded the Olympic Cup in recognition of their support for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. The announcement was made by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach during the 139th IOC Session in Beijing.
Commenting on the award, IOC President Bach said, “Beijing 2022 could not have achieved this level of excellence [in delivering the Games] without the support of the Chinese people. We all have experienced the support of the Chinese people, even from within our closed loop.”
He continued, “We could feel the warmth, the energy, the hospitality and the support. Chinese people from all walks of life, across all generations, from the cultural world, artists, scientists, engineers, school children and the thousands of volunteers, all welcomed the athletes and us very, very warmly. They were greatly committed to the success of these Games.”
He concluded, “This was truly heart-warming, and was crucial for the success of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Therefore, it is my great honour, and pleasure, to announce, today ,that the International Olympic Committee has awarded the Olympic Cup to the people of the People’s Republic of China.”
This special recognition of the Chinese people followed the final reports by the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee and by IOC Coordination Commission Chair Juan Antonio Samaranch to the IOC Session before the close of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. The Session applauded Beijing 2022 for the excellent delivery of this edition of the Olympic Winter Games for the athletes and all the Games participants.
