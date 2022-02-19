What's new

OC awards Olympic Cup to the people of the People’s Republic of China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,747
-5
86,011
Country
China
Location
China

IOC awards Olympic Cup to the people of the People’s Republic of China​

Date: 19 February 2022

605550.jpg



19 Feb 2022 - The people of the People’s Republic of China have been awarded the Olympic Cup in recognition of their support for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. The announcement was made by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach during the 139th IOC Session in Beijing.

Commenting on the award, IOC President Bach said, “Beijing 2022 could not have achieved this level of excellence [in delivering the Games] without the support of the Chinese people. We all have experienced the support of the Chinese people, even from within our closed loop.”

He continued, “We could feel the warmth, the energy, the hospitality and the support. Chinese people from all walks of life, across all generations, from the cultural world, artists, scientists, engineers, school children and the thousands of volunteers, all welcomed the athletes and us very, very warmly. They were greatly committed to the success of these Games.”

He concluded, “This was truly heart-warming, and was crucial for the success of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Therefore, it is my great honour, and pleasure, to announce, today ,that the International Olympic Committee has awarded the Olympic Cup to the people of the People’s Republic of China.”

This special recognition of the Chinese people followed the final reports by the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee and by IOC Coordination Commission Chair Juan Antonio Samaranch to the IOC Session before the close of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. The Session applauded Beijing 2022 for the excellent delivery of this edition of the Olympic Winter Games for the athletes and all the Games participants.

www.thenewsmarket.com

IOC awards Olympic Cup to the people of the People’s Republic of China

19 Feb 2022 - The people of the People’s Republic of China have been awarded the Olympic Cup in recognition of their support for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. The announcement was made by...
www.thenewsmarket.com www.thenewsmarket.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

fisher1
Jakarta protest calls for boycott of Beijing Olympics
Replies
10
Views
440
Indos
Indos
Tai Hai Chen
Beijing 2022: Mandatory vaccinations required for Canadian Olympic athletes
Replies
0
Views
182
Tai Hai Chen
Tai Hai Chen
beijingwalker
China slams Bloomberg fake news about “China asked Russia not to invade Ukraine during Beijing 2022”
Replies
6
Views
363
Oldman1
O
aziqbal
UK and Canada join diplomatic boycott of China Winter Olympics
Replies
0
Views
190
aziqbal
aziqbal
beijingwalker
Chinese viewers flock to Olympics even as the world tunes out
Replies
1
Views
193
+4vsgorillas-Apebane
+4vsgorillas-Apebane

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom