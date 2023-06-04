What's new

Obsessed Tanatanis: Hindus release new propaganda film called "72 Hoorain"

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2023
496
-2
465
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1665244845391380480

This film is apparently one of the 20 films Hindus have been producing about Islam and Muslims:

FxxUdZraAAA8rkP


@Areesh @hussain0216 @Mirzali Khan @Maira La @xeuss @leonblack08 @Azadkashmir @d00od00o @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @Maula Jatt @villageidiot
 
Kuru

Kuru

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
1,815
-18
1,559
Country
India
Location
India
Lol Online trolling is one thing, and making a movie about it is taking it to a whole new level! 😀

If the film shows the actual logic of 72 hoors then no one should have a problem with it.

Chalo koi baat nahi, Pakistan should also make a movie about castes (though we already have made hundreds on it).

Let the trolling begin at cinematic level.

hatehs said:
FxxUdZraAAA8rkP
Click to expand...
Why is 72 whoors topic is anti Muslim?
 
leonblack08

leonblack08

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 9, 2008
3,590
0
3,806
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Canada
hatehs said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1665244845391380480

This film is apparently one of the 20 films Hindus have been producing about Islam and Muslims:

FxxUdZraAAA8rkP


@Areesh @hussain0216 @Mirzali Khan @Maira La @xeuss @leonblack08 @Azadkashmir @d00od00o @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @Maula Jatt @villageidiot
Click to expand...

Need to start boycotting anything and everything related to India. Unfortunately the reality is - overseas Pakistanis and Bangladeshis go crazy to watch any new crap that comes out of Bollywood.

And as for our Arab brethren, they have long sold their souls for money. If the rich emirs in Dubai and Saudi had spine, all they needed to do was kick out the Indians from Middle East and we would see how these Bhakts fell in line.
 
Last edited:
leonblack08

leonblack08

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 9, 2008
3,590
0
3,806
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Canada
Kuru said:
Lol Online trolling is one thing, and making a movie about it is taking it to a whole new level! 😀

If the film shows the actual logic of 72 hoors then no one should have a problem with it.

Chalo koi baat nahi, Pakistan should also make a movie about castes (though we already have made hundreds on it).

Let the trolling begin at cinematic level.


Why is 72 whoors topic is anti Muslim?
Click to expand...

Don't be naive. You know very well what the contents of these movies will be.

It sounds all fun but all it needs is a group of jasbati Bhakts beating up Muslims after watching these filthy crap.

Who will be responsible for the loss of life?

These will never be limited to trolling.
 
hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2023
496
-2
465
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Kuru said:
Why is 72 whoors topic is anti Muslim?
Click to expand...
Pornjeets project their pornographic fantasies onto Muslims and then claim those are our religious beliefs. Just like how they project their vile caste system and their slavery to nangey Bra-men onto Muslims and claim we have a caste-system. Everyone knows tumhari gandi jhooti qaum is creating another film where they lie about Muslims to incite more Hindu rapists and murderers.
 
Kuru

Kuru

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
1,815
-18
1,559
Country
India
Location
India
leonblack08 said:
Don't be naive. You know very well what the contents of these movies will be.

It sounds all fun but all it needs is a group of jasbati Bhakts beating up Muslims after watching these filthy crap.

Who will be responsible for the loss of life?

These will never be limited to trolling.
Click to expand...

Buddy calm down. No one is getting killed. If the movie is depicting the EXACT logic of 72 hoors then why would someone kill anyone? I personally feel that I’m just gonna burst into laughing while seeing the movie.

hatehs said:
Pornjeets project their pornographic fantasies onto Muslims and then claim those are our religious beliefs. Just like how they project their vile caste system and their slavery to nangey Bra-men onto Muslims and claim we have a caste-system. Everyone knows tumhari gandi jhooti qaum is creating another film where they lie about Muslims to incite more Hindu rapists and murderers.
Click to expand...
Loooool this post was epic 😆😆

BTW what is the lie about 72 hoors? Is it invented by pornjeets now?
 
leonblack08

leonblack08

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 9, 2008
3,590
0
3,806
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Canada
Kuru said:
Buddy calm down. No one is getting killed. If the movie is depicting the EXACT logic of 72 hoors then why would someone kill anyone? I personally feel that I’m just gonna burst into laughing while seeing the movie.
Click to expand...

Not all your countrymen share the same level of intellect nor the humor. Some of your folks just need an excuse to beat up a Muslim.
 
hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2023
496
-2
465
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
leonblack08 said:
Not all your countrymen share the same level of intellect nor the humor. Some of your folks just need an excuse to beat up a Muslim.
Click to expand...
There's footage of a scrawny black Hindu man (probably the splitting image of @Kuru) getting up after watching Kashmir Files and telling other Hindus in the theatre to end the Muslim population and forcibly marry and rape Muslim women. That's the purpose of these films, and when @Kuru says otherwise, it's because he thinks it's OK to lie to filthy mlecchas who don't do pooja to Shiv lings like he does.
 
Kuru

Kuru

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
1,815
-18
1,559
Country
India
Location
India
leonblack08 said:
Not all your countrymen share the same level of intellect nor the humor. Some of your folks just need an excuse to beat up a Muslim.
Click to expand...

See you need to understand one thing. India has approx 80% Hindus. If ALL 80% of these are religious fanatics (that you guys claim), no Muslim will survive here. That’s a fact.

The people you are referring to is a minority so tiny that they couldn’t even stop a Muslim becoming a president, prime minister or an army chief by law.

Not saying everything is perfect here, but it’s not as big as you making out to be.

hatehs said:
There's footage of a scrawny black Hindu man (probably the splitting image of @Kuru) getting up after watching Kashmir Files and telling other Hindus in the theatre to end the Muslim population and forcibly marry and rape Muslim women. That's the purpose of these films, and when @Kuru says otherwise, it's because he thinks it's OK to lie to filthy mlecchas who don't do pooja to Shiv lings like he does.
Click to expand...

So how many died after Kashmir files?
And what’s wrong with 72 hoors anyway?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Mirzali Khan
British public figures urge Pakistan to release brother of pro-Imran Khan rights lawyer
Replies
9
Views
245
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
15K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom