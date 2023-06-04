Obsessed Tanatanis: Hindus release new propaganda film called "72 Hoorain"

This film is apparently one of the 20 films Hindus have been producing about Islam and Muslims:
@Areesh @hussain0216 @Mirzali Khan @Maira La @xeuss @leonblack08 @Azadkashmir @d00od00o @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @Maula Jatt @villageidiot
Why is 72 whoors topic is anti Muslim?
This film is apparently one of the 20 films Hindus have been producing about Islam and Muslims:
@Areesh @hussain0216 @Mirzali Khan @Maira La @xeuss @leonblack08 @Azadkashmir @d00od00o @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @Maula Jatt @villageidiot
Lol Online trolling is one thing, and making a movie about it is taking it to a whole new level! 😀
If the film shows the actual logic of 72 hoors then no one should have a problem with it.
Chalo koi baat nahi, Pakistan should also make a movie about castes (though we already have made hundreds on it).
Let the trolling begin at cinematic level.
Why is 72 whoors topic is anti Muslim?
Pornjeets project their pornographic fantasies onto Muslims and then claim those are our religious beliefs. Just like how they project their vile caste system and their slavery to nangey Bra-men onto Muslims and claim we have a caste-system. Everyone knows tumhari gandi jhooti qaum is creating another film where they lie about Muslims to incite more Hindu rapists and murderers.Why is 72 whoors topic is anti Muslim?
Don't be naive. You know very well what the contents of these movies will be.
It sounds all fun but all it needs is a group of jasbati Bhakts beating up Muslims after watching these filthy crap.
Who will be responsible for the loss of life?
These will never be limited to trolling.
Loooool this post was epic 😆😆Pornjeets project their pornographic fantasies onto Muslims and then claim those are our religious beliefs. Just like how they project their vile caste system and their slavery to nangey Bra-men onto Muslims and claim we have a caste-system. Everyone knows tumhari gandi jhooti qaum is creating another film where they lie about Muslims to incite more Hindu rapists and murderers.
Buddy calm down. No one is getting killed. If the movie is depicting the EXACT logic of 72 hoors then why would someone kill anyone? I personally feel that I’m just gonna burst into laughing while seeing the movie.
There's footage of a scrawny black Hindu man (probably the splitting image of @Kuru) getting up after watching Kashmir Files and telling other Hindus in the theatre to end the Muslim population and forcibly marry and rape Muslim women. That's the purpose of these films, and when @Kuru says otherwise, it's because he thinks it's OK to lie to filthy mlecchas who don't do pooja to Shiv lings like he does.Not all your countrymen share the same level of intellect nor the humor. Some of your folks just need an excuse to beat up a Muslim.
Not all your countrymen share the same level of intellect nor the humor. Some of your folks just need an excuse to beat up a Muslim.
There's footage of a scrawny black Hindu man (probably the splitting image of @Kuru) getting up after watching Kashmir Files and telling other Hindus in the theatre to end the Muslim population and forcibly marry and rape Muslim women. That's the purpose of these films, and when @Kuru says otherwise, it's because he thinks it's OK to lie to filthy mlecchas who don't do pooja to Shiv lings like he does.