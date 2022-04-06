What's new

Obsessed Hindu Radicals in Karnataka Announce they will Play Music at Azaan Times

Mar 31, 2022
The move appears to be lead by an elected Hindu official affiliated with the BJP in Karnataka, Bharath Shetty.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510966731392442376

Other Hindus are piggybacking off of this demand. Hindu group leader Pramod Muthalik has demanded that if the azaan is not banned, they will play their songs at Fajr time! Imagine how obsessed and deranged you have to be to use this tactic:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1510952145549291523
Actually in Islam azan was invented to notify Muslims to come to prayers.
Best part of what this guy is proposing is, even hanuman chalisia will remind Muslims to come to masjids.


I would like to warm these Hindus that Islam was born in an environment where it faced a lot of resistance in her initial days. Resistance is in the DNA of Islam. Mongols scrumed with Muslims, Islam won in long term. Islam destroyed Persian and roman empires. Islam destroyed ussr, and now USA. The best way to handle Islam is not to do anything against Islam.
Otherwise you are already dead.
 
Hindu religious music just sounds like bollywood music to me anyway.
 
My imaginary friend and delusions are better then yours :coffee: this is why South Asia is doomed to be a shithole till the end of time.
 

