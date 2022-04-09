What's new

OBSESSED: A Mob of Seething Hindus Crowds around Masjid during Prayer Time, Shrieks Religious Slogans at the Top of their Lungs

WATCH:


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512098609726214147

Since many Hindus talk at length about how their religion doesn't have any fixed rules or commandments and there are numerous cults which pop up adhering to a particular animal like the cow cult or the elephant cult or the monkey cult, I wouldn't be surprised if we will one day one of their Bra men decide to make a cult revolving around our mosques.

Madhya Pradesh: obsessed beast films himself waving Saffron flag in front of a masjid:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512387459816247297
 

