OBSESSED: A Mob of Seething Hindus Crowds around Masjid during Prayer Time, Shrieks Religious Slogans at the Top of their Lungs

WATCH:Since many Hindus talk at length about how their religion doesn't have any fixed rules or commandments and there are numerous cults which pop up adhering to a particular animal like the cow cult or the elephant cult or the monkey cult, I wouldn't be surprised if we will one day one of their Bra men decide to make a cult revolving around our mosques.Madhya Pradesh: obsessed beast films himself waving Saffron flag in front of a masjid: