And do not mix the truth with falsehood

or conceal the truth while you know [it].

Patenting

military

economics

Spoiler: Summary blessed with professional armed forces and is capable of handling regional threats, and particularly strong in Afghanistan which is added bonus given Indian attempts to encircle us via Iran and Afghanistan. Pakistan have also checkmated India in the nuclear spectrum for now. We should be thankful to Allah Almighty in this regard.



However, Pakistan still needs a pragmatic foreign policy to move forward. Alliances can shift over time, and Pakistan is not INVINCIBLE. Pakistan is struggling on the economic front, and virtually trapped in a debt cycle which leaves us exposed and vulnerable to exploitation from its DONORS. Pakistan needs to fix its economy by all means necessary, and building internal accountability is a good start which should be wholesale initiative (not compartmentalized). Secondly, Pakistan cannot afford 'one-dimensional view' of India for indefinite period. My political views and suggestions for Pakistan summarized in this post:



That isn't to say that Pakistan should compromise on its geopolitical initiatives and principles for any entity. But Pakistan have to play it safe regardless. Expect surprises from any country at any point in time because times eventually change. This world is not for eternity.



The American Factor



Taken from the referred post; USA and India have a meaningful relationship as of late and WE have to come to terms with this reality; many countries are warming up to India including some of our closest allies KSA and UAE, and even China desire a meaningful relationship with India (recall Modi - Xi summits?). WE cannot afford to have a one-dimensional view of this dynamic anymore. WE need to think long-term.



I believe in the possibility of forging a meaningful bilateral relationship between Pakistan and USA for long-term. They are arrogant d***s (no doubt) but it would be utterly foolish for us to [allow] India to hijack this dimension to its advantage in the long-term. HOW? WE have to sharpen our diplomatic skills and transform into a THRIVING ECONOMY - USA cannot overlook a THRIVING ECONOMY in its dealings.



This world is increasingly multi-polar again but Pakistan must be a PARTNER of any state in PEACE only as PM Imran Khan have insisted lately. Because CONFLICT only leads to death, destruction and economic ruin.



American military is frighteningly advanced and capable in conventional warfare techniques with access to world class R&D arrangements, input and a generous budget a their disposal, and American society have a strong academic culture with numerous Think Thanks to give directions to (and guide) administrative procedures. They are pioneers of MODERN MANAGEMENT and ECONOMICS - anybody who have an MBA degree would know as much. Although Sun Tzu deserve an honorable mention - what a genius he was. They are also pioneers of numerous approaches to WARFARE since World War II. Americans also have a culture of Freedom of Expression and this is why they do not have coherent narratives about certain issues, but many of their revelations consolidate just fine if the dots are carefully connected.



Since 9/11, they smoked 3 authoritative regimes in succession in following countries (Afghanistan in 2001; Iraq in 2003; Libya in 2011), and played a fundamental role in eroding the capability of non-state actors such as Al-Qaeda Networks [and ISIS offshoots] to harass and harm much of the world in a series of brilliantly executed conventional military operations and COIN capabilities (I have studied these developments very closely in Academic capacity). Operation Neptune Spear is just one example (a SMALL PART of the overarching effort), but significant enough to WARRANT a close study of its own. Pakistan's official Abbottabad Commission Report was a good effort in this regard but there is still much difference of opinion in relation which is OK. Anyways, non-state actors such as Al-Qaeda Network are responsible for taking many lives around the world including in Pakistan, and I am glad that they were/are being dealt with.



Afghan Taliban have also come to terms with their error in judgement back in 2001, and joined the cause lately:



Pakistan Army have also done well in its COIN missions (versus TTP and its affiliates) but WE tend to overlook American support in this endeavor. They committed a fleet of cutting-edge UAV to monitor and assassinate numerous terrorists across Afghanistan and Pakistan including multiple TTP leaders in locations where it was difficult for Pakistan Army to insert troops on a timely basis due to technological limitations, in addition to providing weapons and all manner of advice to Pakistan Army in the process (collaborations of CIA and ISI in the matters of COIN are an open secret). However, it took Pakistan Army SEVEN straight years to comb and clear entire Waziristan sector (NORTH and SOUTH) of Pakistan - there are/were significant monetary and operational limitations, and political underpinnings to consider.







See the BOX above? This entire REGION used to be a HOTBED of terrorism in Pakistan since 2001, and remains disturbed to this day. Now WE are witnessing PTM phenomenon in there.



Forget about conquering other countries and partaking in distant battles (e.g. Yemen). Pakistan is a country of limited resources and capacity in all fronts - and there is no shame in admitting this. Comparisons with USA are juvenile and shortsighted in my personal view. And if they decide to fight a country with everything they have at their disposal, Allah Almighty have mercy on the country on the receiving end of an assault of such scale and intensity.



Saudi Arabia have a conventional army and lot of sophisticated equipment at its disposal, and still failed to achieve breakthrough against Houthi in Yemen even with aid of UAE military; Saudi have much exposure to American and Pakistani military technologies and instructions and still no results in Yemen. IRAN checkmated Saudi Arabia in Yemen with its generous support to Houthi movement in all aspects of warfare. Lesson? Some countries are more capable in the ART OF WARFARE than others, and PROXY WARS can ensure QUAGMIRE conditions in a theater of operations. Pakistan was risking a much wider conflict in Yemen, and I am glad that Pakistan Army dodged this bullet because India would have taken full advantage of this dynamic.



Take notes



Although, Pakistan have achieved BIG in Afghanistan and have made US understand its position vis-a-vis Afghanistan, this must not be mistaken as weakness of Americans. American intervention in Afghanistan was about Al-Qaeda Network in large part, and therefore,

Afghanistan is not instructive analogue: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/trum...an-spoke-on-phone.655603/page-2#post-12162022



Every conflict can take a different character, and responses/options will be exercised accordingly. Significance of a constructive FOREIGN POLICY cannot be overstated, and geopolitical goals should be set on the basis of a realistic assessment of regional and global developments.



AMERICAN RAW POWER, and political intent, is not to be taken for granted



HAVE a good look at the following weapon system:



Trident II D5 is the most advanced and lethal ballistic missile in the world with pinpoint accuracy. A single Trident II D5 ballistic missile can be equipped with 14 warheads if the situation calls for it. Each warhead is THERMONUCLEAR class.







That is Ohio class submarine. Have a good look at the number of launchers in it. Just one of these submarines can transform the ENTIRE SUBCONTINENT into RADIOACTIVE WASTELAND from considerable distance without warning.







And HOW MANY they have?



COUNT = 18



A few Ohio class submarines are equipped with a massive suite of cruise missiles; each is capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles (warhead type is optional including nuclear).



I do not feel the need to expand on American military might on the WHOLE. Let us STEP DOWN from our HIGH HORSE and come down to Earth.



And AMERICANS have openly expressed that they are absolutely willing to utilize their strategic weapons if the situation demands it [FIRST STRIKE POSSIBILITY not ruled out]. This reality was particularly apparent during the course of unusally heightened tensions between Trump administration and leadership of DPRK back in 2017 .



One of the letters of Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un for reference:-







https://www.politico.com/interactives/2018/trump-letter-to-kim-jong-un-transcript-analysis/







DPRK and USA came very close to exchanging blows back in 2017 ; bear in mind the fact that DPRK have thermonuclear bombs and even ICBM capability. US have continued to impose crippling sanctions on DPRK to this day.



Therefore, having nuclear weapons is not enough and does not make ONE invincible or untouchable. A sound foreign diplomacy is a MUST.



This isn't to say that Pakistan conform to an existence of irrational FEAR on a national level - paranoia is never helpful and instructive in the AGE of COMPLEXITY - effective management is the key. And Allah Almighty help those who help themselves.



There are numerous smaller and less capable countries managing a meaningful existence in this world. So Pakistan can as well.



There are superior minds than mine out there in Pakistan and also on PDF, so I believe that the country is in good hands. Whatever becomes of Pakistan, affects us all in the end. Nevertheless, people can disagree with my opinion and I respect that. I only desire a progressive and prosperous Pakistan which strives for the greater good on global stage.



Above all, please do dua that Allah Almighty show Pakistan the right PATH. His guidance and support trumps everything else.



tolerance

truthfulness

BALANCE

regrets

I've been active on this forum for a long time, and I found PDF to be one of the best (and most accommodating) communities in existence [special thanks to PDF management]. Even though I am not very social, I made some friends here and enjoyed my exchanges with them.I will admit that I am in a struggling phase of my life, and I can no longer sustain activity in this forum; toofor me. I am bidding farewell to PDF to better concentrate on my offline responsibilities. However, I feel that I owe PDF some of my thoughts upon my leave.Discussions in this forum are too political for my taste as of late. I am trying to minimize exposure to politics; I stopped watching TALK SHOWS on the TV for this very reason.This brings me to another point; I see less emphasis on academic and scientific discourses here. I am an Academic and IT oriented (not a political worker or a journalist); I am unable to align my views with politicized deliberations here, and some members have often misunderstand my positions/points in relation to different themes. Difference of opinion and disagreements are to be expected nevertheless, and therefore, showing understanding can help address misunderstandings.- Surah Al-Baqarah [2;42]Confirmation: https://quran.com/2/42 This divine revelation help explain root cause of so many issues in the world at large. Authoritarian regime undermines the culture of accountability, honest intellectual deliberations in relation to any theme, and facilitates culture of oppression and corruption. This kind of society remains dysfunctional and/or risks increased prospects of ruin.There are numerous matters in which AUTHORITY plays a role in ensuring ORGANIZATION and deterring criminal activities, but humanitarian approaches will make hell of a difference in the long-term (if not in the immediate term). Take cues from how Holy Prophet (PBUH) treated 'prisoners of war' in his time.It is important to understand the significance ofandin relation todiscourses in the PUBLIC domain and also in the PRIVATE domain; these perspectives help people understand any theme in its wider aspect, make it conducive for all participants, and help in curtailing the impact of disinformation floating around in relation. To this end, RESEARCH and DEVELOPMENT (R&D) and FREEDOM of EXPRESSION go hand in hand. This is hallmark of a functioning democratic society.Now; nation security considerations are important as well in view of threats, but official practice of declassification of sensitive content after a certain period of time (e.g. 10 years), is a meaningful practice on the part of the state (take cues from USA in this matter).is another way of protecting valuable information to deter intellectual theft.Global patent analytics of companies at a glance:-Global superpowers such as USA and China are very strong in the R&D aspect, with a strong academic cum scientific aptitude for addressingandchallenges.R&D expenditure of different countries for reference: http://uis.unesco.org/apps/visualisations/research-and-development-spending/ USA = 476 billion USD = 1China = 372 billion USD = 2Japan = 170 billion USD = 3Germany = 110 billion USD = 4South Korea = 73 billion USD = 5In regards to addressingandchallenges, consider the case of COVID-19.In China, Chinese tech giants were able to map outbreak of COVID-19 (pathways of infection and everything else) in real-time with BIG DATA analytics. Food for thought below:-Chinese tech giants were able to inform and guide administrative responses accordingly. Chinese response to this outbreak is a ROLE MODEL for the entire world according to WHO experts.Americans created a powerful supercomputer (SUMMIT) to simulate and solve complex problems, and this supercomputer is now helping in understanding viruses in vast depth and will be instrumental in advancing effective treatment for COVID-19 strain and more.Americans also have strong information portals and legislative structures in place, as well as their ability to map developments in real-time across the American mainland.Now; both USA and China are structured differently with respective pros and cons. Pakistan can take cues fromof both countries to its benefit and also stay true to its Islamic roots while at it.Reverting back to the main point, Academic discourses in relation to sensitive issues are largely compartmentalized and overlooked in Pakistani deliberations (level of interest is really low):Not just on PDF; I have authored a paper about SMART CITIES (published in a reputed Pakistani journal), but I was able to draw few consultants; mostly foreign Academicians study my publication, and make use of it in their respective Academic works.There is virtually no emphasis on understandingandin scientific context. These discourses are largely politicized and subject to narrative-building, and intellectually honest deliberations do not last. Sensitivity of a theme is another issue to cope with, and exchanges with members of other nationalities can be a very painful experience at times.Western sources can be a great source of information in these discourses due to a higher degree of Freedom of Expression in them. They can help us in thwarting misconceptions and state-sponsored narrative-building. For example: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/no-evidence-of-the-loss-of-an-f-16.618802/ Foremost among these discourses, are American military capabilities and exploits (courtesy of global War on Terror), but this discourse can also be a painful experience in the face of heightened emotions of audience among other factors.Theis usually to offer a 'realistic assessment' of war-gaming a particular country vis-a-vis Pakistan given its security challenges and considerations. This is to the benefit of Pakistan at large in guiding its geopolitical course/trajectory for long-term, but thishave often been misunderstood for 'questionable loyalty' by some members who utterlyUSA. I do not wish to hurt sentiments of any member in these discourses, and therefore, considering. My emotional well-being is top priority (online and otherwise).I do have a nugget of truth to share in this post.I also assure everybody that my intent was never to deceive anybody, and I carried no agenda. If I got something wrong - I was misled by my readings and/or lacking in understanding. I assure you all that I will keep an open mind offline as well. I still have to address some deficiences on a personal level, and I will. I am striving for the right path and peace in personal capacity.Pakistani nationals are split onandgrounds across the country (courtesy of dysfunctional Pakistani politics and inherent struggle between Democratic and Authoritative forces to steer the country forward), and many nationals are easy to mislead and brainwash by FOREIGN propaganda (FOREIGN being the key term; not country-specific). WE are a chaotic mix of-Russia;-China;-USA;-Iran;-Turkey;-Saudi;-UK and many more at personal capacity. Some have SOFT CORNER for India and Israel as well (not kidding). This isour country does not have a coherent view of "local and global developments."DIVERSITY in VIEWS is always welcome (very insightful)there must be a limit to doingof [any] camp. I have also noticed that some Pakistani nationals go as far as to question LOYALTY aspect of others if they are not Pro-(certain country) enough in respective political expressions - this is WRONG on many levels and fuels discord between us. People are entitled to their views, let them be. Please keep in mind that VIEWS are subject to CHANGE cue external developments - wisdom also comes with age. So have some faith in humanity.There is a way forward for Pakistan, to transform our country into a strong and progressive society in the long-term.1. WE [should] strive for, andin our discourses and practices (is a dangerous path and hinders personal development and growth on many levels). WE must cultivate a habit ofto each other at bear minimum.2. Do not take bait of sources of disinformation (particularly conspiracy theories) which are intended to cloud our judgement and ruin Pakistan'sharmony - these sources are not only WesternGlobal. These sources can be so convincing due to exceptional blending of truth and falsehood in them that they can deceive even the best of minds out there. Be mindful of BOTS in particular. Try to corroborate findings of each source, if possible.3. WE [should] strive for POSITIVE attitude in person.4. WE [should] understand the significance of academic and scientific perspectives in each discourse, and also believe in the unknown; culture of empiricism in short.5. WE [should] not deceive and backstab each other in life and otherwise (this culture is prevalent in numerous Pakistani organizations unfortunately). WE should be HONEST with each other.I have a small analogy to share.WE are dishonest to each other on a micro-level, what do WE expect on the national level?6. Pakistani [should] learn to FORGIVE others, particularly those who seek your forgiveness.- Surah Ali 'Imran [3; 134]7. Pakistan [should] REJECTin all its forms. This is one of the greatest reasons why Pakistan have a dysfunctional economy and institutions.Understand what a true democracy is all about in this link: https://www.un.org/en/sections/issues-depth/democracy/index.html 8. Pakistan [should] also learn to holdLEADERSHIP accountable on a national level. Irresponsible leadership will ensure dysfunction and ruin only which Pakistan cannot afford for indefinite period.I have hurt sentiments of any member of this forum throughout my contributions, please understand that I havein my heart. And I would appreciate your "forgiveness."---Some of mybrothersThank you to all who guided me and supported me on this platform. Wish you all the best in your endeavors.I will respond only in this thread (if I have to), assuming it is not taken down. This is my last on PDF.