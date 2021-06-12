What's new

OBOR/CPEC vs b3W - who will the developing world choose?

How will the developing world react?

  • tell the western b3w to fck off & stick with OBOR.

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • allow both OBOR & b3w but based on merit of healthy competition with no strings attached

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • blow their brains outta their ASSets & bow down colonial trojan horse that is b3w

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
so after centuries of exploitation & neglect of the (bluntly put) brown, black & yellow world, the imperial west has suddenly started bleeding from her teets about the suffering of the "developing world" and is now supposedly offering an "alternative" to China's OBOR initiative, of which, CPEC is the flag ship of. the u.s. prez biden has gone to the predominantly ex colonial power filled g7 trying to muster support for what he calls "build back better world" (hence the abbreviation b3w). Now, never mind the fact that with crumbling infrastructure of the western world itself & with w3b not having even reached the stage of infancy on account of still being just an idea penned out on paper, the success of w3b is doubtful right from its inception, one can't help but ask if w3b will be yet another british india company riddled with countless trojan horses of debt traps given out to corrupt money laundering "democrats", overly expensive contracts & subcontracts given out to multi national corporations froth with legislations from multiple e.u. & u.s. countries with the typical "you are either with us or against us" threat coupled with "human rights" black mailing where criminal elements are meant to be given a free reign of terror & anarchy all in the name of this monstrosity that is the "western styled democracy". while still on paper, w3b finds itself faced with a fast maturing and REAL OBOR where developing nations are enjoying breath of fresh air where they are getting their infrastructures built with no political or social strings attached and primarily on a basis where born sides win. a nation could be a democracy, a theocracy, a dictatorship, an autocracy or a kingdom, OBOR doesn't care nor intervene or meddle in the internal affairs of the nation. it has already been demonstrated in various African & Asian nations, barfing against it simply exposes you a butthurt westerner or a western lacky who just isn't able to embrace the rise of one of the colonial victims that is now challenging colonial powers and beating them at their own game.

so the question arises that how will the developing world that was once a victim of colonial empires and was largely ignored & even discriminated against react to the bleeding teets of the colonial powers called w3b?
 
Unfortunately we are idiots
Either we r here or there

Countris like vietnam and bengaldesh will benefit with compwtition while we will sit in one camp
Be it USA camp in 1960-90s or china camp 2010---
 
