What's new

Objective: KIZILELMA | Documentary | The story of the dream that gets further away as you get closer, against chocks that holds you

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
7,007
27
17,793
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
PART - 1

(Turkish, Arabic, English, Ukrainian, Russian subtitles)


I wish my Pakistani friends to watch this video and to show this documentary to all their friends who have dreams for their country and nation. This documentary focuses specifically on Baykar's story, but you will find many common points about our common struggle.
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
23,906
1
35,426
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
dBSPL said:
PART - 1

(Turkish, Arabic, English, Ukrainian, Russian subtitles)


I wish my Pakistani friends to watch this video and to show this documentary to all their friends who have dreams for their country and nation. This documentary focuses specifically on Baykar's story, but you will find many common points about our common struggle.
Click to expand...
I didn't see this thread, but as I posted in the other section. The journey and the story of success is inspiring. The story about the terrorist using encrypted remotely detonated IED's and their deciphering by Seljuk and the team was a display of how highly skilled Bayker are.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

EAGLE777
“The Drone Problem”: How the U.S. Has Struggled to Curb Turkey, a Key Exporter of Armed Drones
Replies
0
Views
1K
EAGLE777
EAGLE777
F-22Raptor
As Russian Losses Mount in Ukraine, Putin Gets More Involved in War Strategy
Replies
1
Views
461
Paul2
P
Song Hong
Who discriminate LGBT most? --- Their fathers
Replies
0
Views
145
Song Hong
Song Hong
Neelo
No The Indus Water Treaty Can’t Be “Scrapped” - Understanding The IWT, rising Sikh nationalism and Saraswati River Myth
Replies
13
Views
661
DabbuSardar
DabbuSardar
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Remember the poor during the Month of Ramdan
Replies
0
Views
226
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom