Obama: Quickest Route to Indian Unity is Expressing Hostility Toward Pakistan

rent4country said: This is the guy (Obama) that Riaz is excited about for saying anti-Pakistan conversation unites India? Click to expand...

It's not about 'excitement' - it's about validation.Pakistanis have been pointing this fact out for decades now, about how, relative to the Pakistani media and Pakistani society, anti-Pakistan hate-mongering and othering is pervasive in India, in their media, their elections, their social discourse.The problem has been that India and its cheerleaders in the West quite successfully sold the opposite of reality, that it was Pakistan that was obsessed with an anti-India narrative, that Pakistan's media was somehow swamped with anti-India hate-mongering, our elections revolved around anti-India messaging and that Pakistan was in essence a country defined by being 'anti-India'.The reality is that it is India, especially under the BJP, that is increasingly defining itself as a country that is anti-Pakistan and hates Pakistan.Pointing out the reality of anti-Pakistan hate-mongering and 'othering' by the Indian government, media and society isn't 'excitement', it's a reality check for Indian cheerleaders in the West who have for so long either deliberately (because of the Don Quixotic pursuit of China containment and the rise in anti-Muslim sentiment post 9/11) or/and out of sheer ineptitude, parroted Delhi's anti-Pakistan messaging.P.S: Most Pakistanis aren't under any illusions about Obama (and now Biden) being 'pro-Pakistan'. US Establishment candidates will continue to follow US Establishment direction on foreign policy. It's one of the reasons why Pakistanis actually liked Trump - he was willing to buck the US Establishment to a degree and extricate the US from military interventions abroad, such as Afghanistan.The Democrats are more likely to pander to the US Establishment's demands of military interventions to 'promote and spread freedom and democracy' by massacring hundreds of thousands of innocent men, women and children in US driven conflicts abroad.