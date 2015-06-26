Obama is America’s first Javanese president.

Thank you,Now I just want to add more info about Javanese, there is actually different leadership style between Central Java people and East Java people. Central Java culture in which has become the context of the article has produced calm Indonesian leaders like Soeharto, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, and Joko Widodo. On the other side there is a more aggressive leader like Soekarno coming from East Java culture. Central Java people (where the kingdom still exist) is softer that East Java people in manner.Despite that, during 1945-1959 Indonesia was using parliamentary system, and on that time there are many non-Javanese leaders as Prime Ministers (in which some come from Sumatra like Sutan Sahrir, Bung Hatta, Mohammad Nasir (West Sumatra), and Amir Syarifuddin (North Sumatra). On the other hand, Soekarno, during that moment, was still regarded as popular leader (President) among ordinary people before become in full control at 1959-1966. After reformation there is also one non-Javanese President which is BJ Habibie (Sulawesi )Maybe you are also interested on this since you also have made Thread about Leadership