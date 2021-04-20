NYtimes: US in Afghanistan will most likely maintain special operations forces, Pentagon contractors, CIA operatives beoynd september 11.

Biden to Withdraw All Combat Troops From Afghanistan by Sept. 11

LOL they had this part tucked away near the bottom of the article probably hoping that most people wouldn't reach it and stop after reading the title and the first 20% of their long a** article , so that in the future when the US doesn't actually fully withdraw they can say "hey we didn't lie, it's your fault you didn't follow the news", I only copied some of it and bolded the relevant bit, full article is in the link.________________________________Biden administration officials said that some troops would remain in the country to protect the American diplomatic presence in Afghanistan — a standard practice.It is unclear how the administration will fulfill its pledge to prevent Al Qaeda from establishing a larger presence in the country — and possibly use it once again as a haven to launch attacks against the United States — if the Taliban do not honor their promise to sever ties with the terrorist organization.“While not impossible, I think this will make it much harder to remain focused on our counterterrorism objectives,” Gen. Joseph L. Votel, a retired head of the military’s Central and Special Operations Commands, said in an email. Effective counterterrorism “requires good intelligence, good partners, good capabilities and good access,” he added.“All of these will be challenged,” General Votel said.The United States maintains a constellation of air bases in the Persian Gulf region, as well as in Jordan, and the Pentagon operates a major regional air headquarters in Qatar. But launching long-range bomber or armed drone missions is risky and time-consuming, and not necessarily as effective in combating hostile targets that pop up suddenly or have time to move out of striking distance.______________________________So basically it's a fake withdrawal in which instead of having "declared troops" they will have "special operations forces and Pentagon contractors".Not to mention the other "declared troops" that they will maintain for the embassy.This fake withdrawal will not achieve any peace and the Afghan war will continue.