A Sungrow worker wiring floating solar panels on a lake created by the collapse of abandoned coal mines in Liulong, China. Adam Dean for The New York Times

U.S. to Leave Paris Climate Accord. What Happens Now?



Brad Plumer, a climate reporter for The New York Times, explains the consequences of President Trump's decision today that he will withdraw from the landmark global warming agreement. By BRAD PLUMER, A.J. CHAVAR and SUSAN JOAN ARCHER on June 1, 2017. Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times

Workers at JA Solar in Hefei, China, making panels for Sungrow. Adam Dean for The New York Times

Machines that are used to produce the JA Solar panels. Adam Dean for The New York Times

“Coal is over,” said Li Junfeng, a longtime renewable-energy official at the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning agency. “Every year, it will be gradually reduced, city by city.”​

“This aboveground work is so much more pleasant than the hot air down in a coal mine,” Mr. Yang said.​

“If you don’t have the factories as a manufacturing base, then new ideas and technical innovation will stay in the air and not amount to anything,” said Lu Jinbiao, an executive vice president at GCL.​

“This technology shows that China is keeping the leading role in solar, as it has for many years,” Mr. Xiao said. “We have been the pioneers, and pushed our industry another small step forward.”​

The wave-proof solar panels are affordable, and delegations from Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam and Singapore have come to study the project. Adam Dean for The New York Times