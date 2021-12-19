What's new

NYT investigation reveals ‘hundreds’ of civilian deaths uncounted in US strikes

An investigation by the New York Times has found that the Pentagon severely downplayed the civilian death toll from its “precision” strikes in Syria and Iraq, while failing to investigate reports of potential civilian casualties.
An investigation by the New York Times has found that the Pentagon severely downplayed the civilian death toll from its “precision” strikes in Syria and Iraq, while failing to investigate reports of potential civilian casualties.


The New York Times investigation, the first part of which was released on Monday, draws on over 1,311 casualty assessment reports that were previously kept under wraps by the Pentagon. Having reviewed the files and visited “nearly 100 casualties sites” in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan, the Times reported that the US military often dismissed reports of civilian casualties as non-credible, despite failing to visit the sites or speak to the witnesses.

The Times revealed that in 216 instances in which the Pentagon found reports of civilian casualties credible, its investigators visited the actual site of the bombing in only one case. None of the investigations resulted in any penalties for those responsible for the strikes, and only one “possible violation” in mapping out a strike was identified by the Pentagon.

This is news? I thought it was well known US strikes killed more civilians then actual (US funded) militants
 
This is news? I thought it was well known US strikes killed more civilians then actual (US funded) militants
The NY Times is considered the American “Newspaper of Record”. If it’s printed there, it has considered a well accepted belief in American society. So this goes along way in discrediting the CT drone program as “surgical” or “sanitary”.
 
