NYT equates China’s health workers with Adolf Eichmann

As author Caitlin Johnstone tells us, “Before they drop the bombs, they drop the narrative.” The NYT is carpet-bombing us Americans with an anti-China narrative these days.

One must ask in the end, what is the animus that drives this anti-China diatribe? Is it fear of the loss of the US role as global hegemon? Is it the self-righteousness and arrogance of the Exceptionalists? Or is it simply careerism in the service of an evil agenda, the very thing Hannah Arendt deplored?

NYT equates China’s health workers with Adolf Eichmann

In a article on the front page of The New York Times on January 13, reporter Li Yuan equated the public health and medical personnel behind China’s successful battle against Covid-19 in the city of…
In a article on the front page of The New York Times on January 13, reporter Li Yuan equated the public health and medical personnel behind China’s successful battle against Covid-19 in the city of Xian to Adolf Eichmann, a principal architect of the Holocaust. The article’s opening sentence views these personnel as typical of “the millions of people who work diligently toward” containing Covid-19 in China.

The anti-Covid campaign in Xian, a city of 13 million, has terminated the spread of Covid-19 without a single death and limited its spread to about 2,000 cases. The Nazi Holocaust designed and managed by Eichmann resulted in the extermination of millions of Jews.

The piece takes aim at the millions of Chinese who have worked tirelessly to do the rapid mass testing, tracing, quarantining and vaccinations and to staffing the lockdowns including ensuring that those under lockdown were supplied with necessities of life.

A medical worker tests a resident for Covid-19 in Xian, China, in December 2021. Photo: Reddit via AFP / Stringer
Peter Hessler, who was living and teaching in Chengdu, Sichuan, during the first of the lockdowns, described these workers as follows in a New Yorker piece in March 2020:

“When I asked if there had been much resistance to the new policies, he [the Communist Party official in charge of the lockdown in Hessler’s neighborhood in Chengdu] shook his head. ‘Ninety percent of the population agrees,’ he said. ‘We have some people who think it’s not convenient, and they want to go out and play mah-jongg or something. But most people follow the rules.’
“From what I had seen, he wasn’t exaggerating. The overwhelming compliance was one of the most impressive features of the lockdown, along with the dedication of grassroots officials. In Wuhan, the government had sent 1,800 teams of epidemiologists, each consisting of at least five people, to trace the contacts of infected citizens. The WHO report noted that the containment effort had been possible because of ‘the deep commitment of the Chinese people to collective action.’” (Emphasis added.)
These anti-China people are driving the world towards a catastrophic global war that will destroy the world. These are the most dangerous people to our peace and prosperity.
 
Those white man land Chinese are living like a dog today. The blacks responded enthusiastically to msm and start attacking Chinese with zero compunction.

This is usa ways to stirring micro pogroms against ABC not unlike some Muslim fundamentals stirring against infidels.

US is becoming like isis and nazi
 
Song Hong said:
Those white man land Chinese are living like a dog today. The blacks responded enthusiastically to msm and start attacking Chinese with zero compunction.

This is usa ways to stirring micro pogroms against ABC not unlike some Muslim fundamentals stirring against infidels.

US is becoming like isis and nazi
US (regime) inspired the Nazis, along with the Britain. Now , they derive inspiration from the Nazi propaganda book.
 
onebyone said:
In a article on the front page of The New York Times on January 13, reporter Li Yuan equated the public health and medical personnel behind China’s successful battle against Covid-19 in the city of Xian to Adolf Eichmann, a principal architect of the Holocaust.
onebyone said:
The piece takes aim at the millions of Chinese who have worked tirelessly to do the rapid mass testing, tracing, quarantining and vaccinations and to staffing the lockdowns including ensuring that those under lockdown were supplied with necessities of life.
I find it hard to understand the NYT logic.

Did she see the Xi'an people under lock down as victim? and the workers as henchmen?

I think this could only be explain as because of the westerner loss of trust in their gov't and projecting it into China. They seem to be always suspecting that their gov't is out to get them, why?

Is it really impossible for them to believe that the Chinese gov't and their worker is there to help?

If you are a Chinese living in China, when you see all those people that rushed to Wuhan to help contain the epidemic, how would you feel and understand the situation?

Those million of people is risking their health and life. Those people under quarantine is helping to keep the virus in check. And as a Chinese, they are helping you and all your love one to stay safe. Why would you complain?

And when it come to your turn to quarantine, why would you not do the same?

After all those million that has did all that for you, it would be too embarrassing not to.

Is that really that hard to understand? Or is it that the concept of gratitude and honor is alien to her?
 
