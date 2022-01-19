NYT equates China’s health workers with Adolf Eichmann

onebyone said: In a article on the front page of The New York Times on January 13, reporter Li Yuan equated the public health and medical personnel behind China’s successful battle against Covid-19 in the city of Xian to Adolf Eichmann, a principal architect of the Holocaust. Click to expand...

The piece takes aim at the millions of Chinese who have worked tirelessly to do the rapid mass testing, tracing, quarantining and vaccinations and to staffing the lockdowns including ensuring that those under lockdown were supplied with necessities of life.

I find it hard to understand the NYT logic.Did she see the Xi'an people under lock down as victim? and the workers as henchmen?I think this could only be explain as because of the westerner loss of trust in their gov't and projecting it into China. They seem to be always suspecting that their gov't is out to get them, why?Is it really impossible for them to believe that the Chinese gov't and their worker is there to help?If you are a Chinese living in China, when you see all those people that rushed to Wuhan to help contain the epidemic, how would you feel and understand the situation?Those million of people is risking their health and life. Those people under quarantine is helping to keep the virus in check. And as a Chinese, they are helping you and all your love one to stay safe. Why would you complain?And when it come to your turn to quarantine, why would you not do the same?After all those million that has did all that for you, it would be too embarrassing not to.Is that really that hard to understand? Or is it that the concept of gratitude and honor is alien to her?