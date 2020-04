The NYPD seized the drone of a photojournalist documenting the mass burials on Hart Island amid the coronavirus crisis, according to a report.Thousands of city residents have succumbed to COVID-19, creating a grim backlog of bodies in city morgues, hospitals and funeral homes.Aerial photographer George Steinmetz, who has an FAA license to fly a drone, had launched the $1,500 device from a City Island parking lot Wednesday morning to film the somber work on Hart Island when he was suddenly stopped.Just minutes after he began, Steinmetz was confronted by a group of plainclothes NYPD officers who stepped out of an unmarked van. The cops confiscated the drone and issued him a misdemeanor summons for “avigation,” an antiquated law prohibiting aircraft — including drones — from taking off or landing anywhere in New York City that isn’t an airport, the report said.A frustrated Steinmetz posted to his Instagram: “For over 150 years this island with no public access has been used to bury over a million souls who’s bodies were not claimed for private burial. With the morgues of NYC strained, the pace of burials on Hart Island has increased dramatically. I was cited by NYPD while taking this photo, and my drone was confiscated as evidence, for a court date tentatively scheduled for mid-August. #keepthememorycard”“These are humans, and they’re basically being treated like they’re toxic waste, like they’re radioactive,” Steinmetz told Gothamist. “I think it’s important.”