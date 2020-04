I agree.



My own family came to the States in the mid 1970's and worked and went to school for a better condition for themselves and their families.



It was that work ethic which resulted in their own success and in the success of their children.



And I have relatives who came from Bangladesh at a later time in the late 90's, early 2000's who I have seen financially struggle working multiple jobs for their kids.



And then the kids end up doing well in school for future success.



The American dream.



A big middle finger to anyone who discount the hard work and sacrifice that these people put in.

