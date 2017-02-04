What's new

NY Times Front Page: Persecution of Indian Christians

Meengla

Meengla

This is gracing the front page of the NY Times right now as a large article--and that too in the Christmas season. NY Times keeps bashing on India every few days. This is a such a thoroughly researched article, BTW.

www.nytimes.com

Arrests, Beatings and Secret Prayers: Inside the Persecution of India’s Christians

“They want to remove us from society,” a Christian farmer said of Hindu extremists. Rising attacks on Christians are part of a broader shift in India, in which minorities feel less safe.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com

1640181053498.png


Arrests, Beatings and Secret Prayers: Inside the Persecution of India’s Christians



“They want to remove us from society,” a Christian farmer said of Hindu extremists. Rising attacks on Christians are part of a broader shift in India, in which minorities feel less safe.

By Jeffrey Gettleman and Suhasini Raj
Photographs by Atul Loke


INDORE, India — The Christians were mid-hymn when the mob kicked in the door.

A swarm of men dressed in saffron poured inside. They jumped onstage and shouted Hindu supremacist slogans. They punched pastors in the head. They threw women to the ground, sending terrified children scuttling under their chairs.

“They kept beating us, pulling out hair,” said Manish David, one of the pastors who was assaulted. “They yelled: ‘What are you doing here? What songs are you singing? What are you trying to do?’”

The attack unfolded on the morning of Jan. 26 at the Satprakashan Sanchar Kendra Christian center in the city of Indore. The police soon arrived, but the officers did not touch the aggressors. Instead, they arrested and jailed the pastors and other church elders, who were still dizzy from getting punched in the head. The Christians were charged with breaking a newly enforced law that targets religious conversions, one that mirrors at least a dozen other measures across the country that have prompted a surge in mob violence against Indian Christians.

Pastor David was not converting anyone, he said. But the organized assault against his church was propelled by a growing anti-Christian hysteria that is spreading across this vast nation, home to one of Asia’s oldest and largest Christian communities, with more than 30 million adherents.


Anti-Christian vigilantes are sweeping through villages, storming churches, burning Christian literature, attacking schools and assaulting worshipers. In many cases, the police and members of India’s governing party are helping them, government documents and dozens of interviews revealed. In church after church, the very act of worship has become dangerous despite constitutional protections for freedom of religion.

...

To many Hindu extremists, the attacks are justified — a means of preventing religious conversions. To them, the possibility that some Indians, even a relatively small number, would reject Hinduism for Christianity is a threat to their dream of turning India into a pure Hindu nation. Many Christians have become so frightened that they try to pass as Hindu to protect themselves.

...
 
H

hyperman

This is good reporting, Highlighting this matter will bring far more attention in the west than a story of the same thing happening to muslims, particularly from american evangelicals who are very influential in american politics and foreign policy. People should publicize these matters and get it more attention, post it elsewhere like reddit and twitter. If you post a story about muslims, the RSS sanghis will try to deflect with trying to make it seem like they are the actual "victims" or that muslims are deserving of the violence against them or try to deflect to other things, and try to use animosity against muslims and Islam in the west as cover, but they will not be able to do the same with Christians. People should post this to reddit worldnews and other subs and twitter and elsewhere.
Good that India is cracking down on these Christians.
You are an incredibly hateful person.
 
This is good reporting, Highlighting this matter will bring far more attention in the west than a story of the same thing happening to muslims, particularly from american evangelicals who are very influential in american politics and foreign policy. People should publicize these matters and get it more attention, post it elsewhere like reddit and twitter. If you post a story about muslims, the RSS sanghis will try to deflect with trying to make it seem like they are the actual "victims" or that muslims are deserving of the violence against them or try to deflect to other things, and try to use animosity against muslims and Islam in the west as cover, but they will not be able to do the same with Christians. People should post this to reddit worldnews and other subs and twitter and elsewhere.
Yes. You are spot on. An article like this on the front page of the NY Times during the Christmas season about prosecution of Christians in India will be far more convincing to the Western audience then 5000 PDF Pakistani members telling the same news.
 
Yes. You are spot on. An article like this on the front page of the NY Times during the Christmas season about prosecution of Christians in India will be far more convincing to the Western audience then 5000 PDF Pakistani members telling the same news.
post in all english discussion forums, like reddit.
 
These articles should be used to shame the American government. They are the ones who are sponsoring this hydra of Hindu terrorism in India.
 
