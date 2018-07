It's surprising that they were even detained for so long.We held one of them for up to 4 years without formal charges, and were in an Indian led case even though they were in international waters when the "crime" took place. Hell, we asserted sovereignty over international waters just to have the case. Meaning, we simply claimed our territorial waters is 24nm instead of the usual 12nm.An Italian Foreign Affairs Minister also had to resign when their bullying tactics didn't work on us.We released them because we agreed to have Hague take over. They are now not allowed to leave Italy.It doesn't look like you know what's happening.