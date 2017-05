NVIDIA Corp.'s Relationship With Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Is Deepening

NVIDIA's "special" 12-nanometer technology

NVIDIA CEO praises TSMC

"If we want to advance computing performance, we can no longer rely on transistor advances alone," he said. "That's one of the reasons why NVIDIA has never been obsessed about having the latest transistors."​

"I want the best, and TSMC provides us with the absolute best that we can get, and we push along with them as hard as we can," Huang concluded.​

Expect a strong collaboration going forward