Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Pops After Announcement of ServiceNow Partnership
Nvidia has announced a partnership with ServiceNow. Here's what their plan for generative AI solutions means for NVDA stock.
investorplace.com
- Two leaders in the artificial intelligence (AI) space are about to join forces.
- Nvidia (NVDA) has announced a new partnership with software giant ServiceNow (NOW).
- Both companies are focused on bringing generative AI solutions to the business world.
Do these stocks have further room to run as the partnership develops? Both companies trade at high levels already, but that doesn’t mean they can’t continue making progress. In fact, their work together could help both Nvidia and ServiceNow secure their places at the top of the AI race.
What’s Happening With NVDA StockIt’s no surprise that NVDA stock is rising today on news of the partnership. It began trending upward as soon as markets opened and as of this writing, is up almost 5% for the day. While NOW stock isn’t performing quite that well, it is still in the green. Despite some volatility, it is currently up 2% and like NVDA, looks primed to continue climbing. The software innovator doesn’t make as many headlines as Nvidia. However, it has also been on a winning streak since the AI boom began, demonstrating mostly steady growth.
Now both companies are poised to rise even more as they prepare to help change the face of generative AI. By using the software and services provided by Nvidia, ServiceNow will be able to develop LLMs and train them on data specifically for its own intelligent platform. ServiceNow already boasts significant AI functionality through its services and products. But now this foray into generative AI will give it new applications for areas such as IT and customer service professionals, quickly strengthening workflow and office productivity through automation. In a statement released by Nvidia, ServiceNow president and COO CJ Desai stated:
Desai recently noted that the companies are focused on bringing AI technology to enterprise businesses, not providing general-purpose solutions. He used Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) as an example, citing the company’s use of AI to streamline digital ordering at its cafes and correct mistakes.“As adoption of generative AI continues to accelerate, organizations are turning to trusted vendors with battle-tested, secure AI capabilities to boost productivity, gain a competitive edge, and keep data and IP secure. Together, NVIDIA and ServiceNow will help drive new levels of automation to fuel productivity and maximize business impact.”