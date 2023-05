Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Pops After Announcement of ServiceNow Partnership Nvidia has announced a partnership with ServiceNow. Here's what their plan for generative AI solutions means for NVDA stock.

Two leaders in the artificial intelligence (AI) space are about to join forces.

Nvidia ( NVDA ) has announced a new partnership with software giant ServiceNow ( NOW ).

What’s Happening With NVDA Stock​

“As adoption of generative AI continues to accelerate, organizations are turning to trusted vendors with battle-tested, secure AI capabilities to boost productivity, gain a competitive edge, and keep data and IP secure. Together, NVIDIA and ServiceNow will help drive new levels of automation to fuel productivity and maximize business impact.” Click to expand...