https://www.sdxcentral.com/articles/news/nvidia-google-open-5g-ai-lab-unveil-new-supercomputer/2021/06/
Nvidia’s AI-on-5G Innovation Lab, announced this week with Google Cloud, promises to jumpstart the development of artificial intelligence (AI) workloads for 5G networks.
The lab, which will start development later this year, combines Google’s Anthos hybrid-cloud platform with Nvidia-certified hardware and software. The goal is to provide a consistent platform for developers as they build out the services and applications at the 5G edge required to make things like smart cities and factories a reality.
“We believe every industry will be transformed in the next 10 years. This is because the forces of AI and 5G connectivity are combining with the digital automation to drive the fourth industrial revolution,” said Ronnie Vasishta, SVP of Telecoms at Nvidia. “Enterprise edge, AI platforms will be implemented on general purpose cloud native solutions and will be orchestrated and managed in the same way the cloudis today.”
Anthos is built on Kubernetes, and it supports workloads running on Google Cloud Platform, its competitors’ clouds including Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, as well as those in on-premises data centers and at the edge. Nvidia will also provide its AI Enterprise software suite, applications, AI frameworks, and pre-trained models that take advantage of CUDA cores running in the chipmaker’s GPUs.
“In this lab, industrial companies, system integrators, and network operators will be able to develop and test their AI-on-5G enterprise applications on Google Anthos using Nvidia AI infrastructure,” Vasishta said.
The AI-on-5G hardware is built on three components: a GPU that handles layer-1 virtual radio access network (RAN) processes and AI workloads, a BlueField-2 DPU, which serves as a standardized open RAN interface and offloads the 5G user plane function, and a host CPU.
Nvidia plans to ingrate its DPU and GPU into a single accelerator card called the BlueField-3 A100, which will be available next year. And by 2024, Nvidia aims to condense all three parts into a standalone chip.
Nvidia claims its AI-on-5G hardware will enable the creation of high-performance 5G RAN and AI applications to manage emerging use cases like robotic manufacturing, autonomous vehicles, drones, and surveillance.
“We have now brought the power of AI cloud to the 5G connected enterprise,” Vasishta said. “This brings tremendous untapped monetization opportunities to operators that have already spent billions of dollars on acquiring spectrum.”