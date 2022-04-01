What's new

NVC, early elections or Mera Aziz Humwatnoun?

Should the military takeover for the sake of stability?

  • Yes

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No

    Votes: 1 100.0%

  • Early Elections

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • NCV

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    1
  • This poll will close: .
O

Oom

FULL MEMBER
Feb 8, 2022
140
0
144
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistan is gripped with crisis after crisis. I appeal the military to save Pakistan and take over. This is the only solution. El Sisi took over in Egypt, and after a few tough years, Egypt is doing much better.

The chances of Pakistan facing sanctions is relatively nil. We still have a lot of leverage, Pakistan still needed for counter terrorism and with Iran Nuclear Deal being reached we can reengage with GCC, who would be able to cover any such sanctions or adverse effects.

The people of Pakistan will support this, they are tired of this chaotic democracy. Change my name if sweets aren’t distributed in the streets of every city.

Mods kindly don’t close this tread. As a citizen of Pakistan I have the right to request the institutions to save this country and they have in the past.
 
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,854
2
4,765
Country
Pakistan
Location
Egypt
Should they take over? No. But they have a duty to get rid of conspirators. Where is the line for treason drawn in Pakistan?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Jf-17 block 3
Regional Power Pakistan
Replies
2
Views
289
Saudang
Saudang
SilentEagle
Erdogan Is Worried, Iran Sees an Opportunity: The Middle East Nervously Watches Ukraine
Replies
0
Views
322
SilentEagle
SilentEagle
B
Pakistan’s Afghan predicament
Replies
1
Views
323
Stealth
Stealth
R
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Demonstrated Effectiveness as Crisis Leader
Replies
2
Views
196
RiazHaq
R
insight-out
Featured Pakistan wants to be treated like an ally, not a scapegoat - Washington Post
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
85
Views
4K
Solidify
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom