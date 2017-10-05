Nusrat Jahan gets death threats for posing as ‘Durga’ in Insta post

Moulana Asad Qasmi, another Deoband-based cleric, was also critical of her. “This is against the tenets of Islam. She should apologise to God,” he said.

Nusrat, busy in pre-production work for the movie “Swastik Sanket”, was unavailable for comment.