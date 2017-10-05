Nusrat Jahan gets death threats for posing as ‘Durga’ in Insta post
Priyanka Dasgupta & Mohd Dilshad | TNN | Updated: Sep 30, 2020, 13:07 IST
One of the photos posted by Nusrat Jahan on Instagram
KOLKATA/MUZAFFARNAGAR: Actor-MP Nusrat Jahan on Tuesday sought additional security from the Indian High Commissioner in the UK for receiving a death threat for an Instagram post, in which she wished her followers a “Shubho Mahalaya”, along with a photograph of her posing as Goddess Durga, in traditional attire.
She has also alerted the ministry of external affairs and the Bengal government.
The Trinamool MP from Basirhat has even drawn the ire of hardliners. In UP’s Deoband, home to one of the largest Islamic seminaries of the country, clerics asked her to “repent”.
Jahan has been in London since Sunday for the shoot of a Bengali film that’s supposed to start on Wednesday; she is expected to stay there till October 16. Her initial Instagram post was on September 17, followed by a video on September 20.
The actor-MP on Tuesday sent a letter to Gaitri Issar Kumar, Indian High Commissioner to the UK. “I have received a death threat via my social media pages (ie. Facebook/Instagram/Twitter etc) from some fundamentalists who belong to India and neighbouring countries... During my stay in London, I require immediate police protection as the threat is very serious and affecting my mental health. Kindly arrange to provide me necessary protection in London,” she wrote.
In Deoband, Islamic scholar Moulana Ishaq Gora said: “Nusrat Jahan likes to do such things; she is always in controversy. These things are forbidden in Islam, but she is doing it. People are often offended by her work. I think it is totally wrong. She must repent.”
Moulana Asad Qasmi, another Deoband-based cleric, was also critical of her. “This is against the tenets of Islam. She should apologise to God,” he said.
Nusrat, busy in pre-production work for the movie “Swastik Sanket”, was unavailable for comment.
This is not the first time that the actor has faced the wrath of hardliners. Last year, she was slammed for wearing vermilion and taking part in Durga Puja festivities.
Mufti Azad Wasmi of Darul Uloom Deoband had then slammed her for embracing Hindu traditions and issued a fatwa for marrying outside her religion and wearing symbols of Hindu matrimony like mangalsutra and sindoor. The actor had then said that her “thought process” couldn’t be “hindered” by trolls. “I am not bothered if these people want to be in the limelight, taking my name. I don’t even feel like answering them. That’s because I don’t want to talk to people who do not have a basic understanding of humanity,” she had told TOI last year.
