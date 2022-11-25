What's new

Nusantara, Indonesia new capital, development and update

Nusantara is meant to balance the economic development of Indonesia. It also means to make the nation become Indonesia centric rather than Java centric. This is why the new city is built in Kalimantan island. It never means to replace or relocate Jakarta population. The population in Nusantara will be limited into just around 2 million with green zone area covering 70 % of the land.

 
Nusantara city will be located inside East Kalimantan province in which in term of location is in the center of the archipelago.

1669381583051.png


Nusantara has 256.142 hectare of land dan 68.189 hectare of sea. It is located near the sea which is near a very strategic Makassar strait.
 
Nusantara


Nusantara is the Indonesian name of Maritime Southeast Asia (or parts of it). It is an Old Javanese term which literally means "outer islands".[1] In Indonesia, it is generally taken to mean the Indonesian Archipelago.[2][3]

The word Nusantara is taken from an oath by Gajah Mada in 1336, as written in the Old Javanese Pararaton and Nagarakretagama.[4] Gajah Mada was a powerful military leader and prime minister of Majapahit credited with bringing the empire to its peak of glory. Gajah Mada delivered an oath called Sumpah Palapa, in which he vowed not to eat any food containing spices until he had conquered all of Nusantara under the glory of Majapahit.

The concept of Nusantara as a unified region was not invented by Gajah Mada in 1336. Earlier in 1275, the term Cakravala Mandala Dvipantara is used to describe the Southeast Asian archipelago by Kertanegara of Singhasari.[5] Dvipantara is a Sanskrit word for the "islands in between", making it a synonym to Nusantara as both dvipa and nusa mean "island". Kertanegara envisioned the union of Southeast Asian maritime kingdoms and polities under Singhasari as a bulwark against the rise of the expansionist Mongol Yuan dynasty in mainland China.

In a wider sense, Nusantara in modern language usage includes Austronesian-related cultural and linguistic lands, namely, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Southern Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei, East Timor and Taiwan
 

