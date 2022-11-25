Nusantara, Indonesia new capital, development and update

Nusantara
Nusantara
is the Indonesian
name of Maritime Southeast Asia
(or parts of it). It is an Old Javanese
term which literally means "outer islands".[1]
In Indonesia
, it is generally taken to mean the Indonesian Archipelago
.[2][3]
The word Nusantara is taken from an oath by Gajah Mada
in 1336, as written in the Old Javanese Pararaton
and Nagarakretagama
.[4]
Gajah Mada was a powerful military leader and prime minister
of Majapahit
credited with bringing the empire to its peak of glory. Gajah Mada delivered an oath called Sumpah Palapa
, in which he vowed not to eat any food containing spices
until he had conquered all of Nusantara under the glory of Majapahit.
The concept of Nusantara as a unified region was not invented by Gajah Mada in 1336. Earlier in 1275, the term Cakravala Mandala Dvipantara
is used to describe the Southeast Asian archipelago by Kertanegara of Singhasari
.[5]
Dvipantara is a Sanskrit word for the "islands in between", making it a synonym to Nusantara as both dvipa
and nusa
mean "island". Kertanegara envisioned the union of Southeast Asian maritime kingdoms and polities under Singhasari as a bulwark against the rise of the expansionist Mongol Yuan dynasty
in mainland China
.
In a wider sense, Nusantara in modern language usage includes Austronesian-related cultural and linguistic lands, namely, Indonesia
, Malaysia
, Singapore
, Southern Thailand
, the Philippines
, Brunei
, East Timor
and Taiwan