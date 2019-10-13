Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Number of Trademark Applications by country (1980-2018) | Worldbank
Thread starter
shi12jun
Start date
Today at 1:29 PM
shi12jun
FULL MEMBER
Oct 10, 2016
575
0
1,065
Country
Location
Today at 1:29 PM
#1
S10
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 13, 2009
4,301
-10
6,837
Country
Location
Today at 2:07 PM
#2
It's better to use patents filed as a benchmark for innovation.
China Becomes Top Filer of International Patents in 2019
Demand for WIPO’s global intellectual property services reached record heights in 2019.
www.wipo.int
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)
Similar threads
World Bank cuts India's growth projection to 6%
Chakar The Great
Oct 13, 2019
Replies
7
Views
362
Oct 13, 2019
pakpride00090
P
Pakistan to save $2.4bn in 2020 debt relief: World Bank
Morpheus
Jun 21, 2020
Replies
1
Views
479
Jun 21, 2020
Syed1.
Proportion of seats held by women in national parliaments (%)
Reichsmarschall
Jul 18, 2019
Replies
0
Views
214
Jul 18, 2019
Reichsmarschall
Why Indonesia Is Missing Out as Companies Move Out of China
eldarlmari
Jan 6, 2020
2
Replies
17
Views
925
Jan 6, 2020
Nike
Afghanistan Declared a Top Improver in 2019 Doing Business Ranking
Jyotish
Nov 7, 2018
Replies
3
Views
360
Nov 7, 2018
Foxtrot Delta
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
No firing across LoC today
Latest: Skorzeny88
A moment ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Writing is on the wall for US Indo-Pacific strategy : Brahma Chellaney
Latest: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
A moment ago
Indian Defence Forum
B
Indian Activist speaks about rampant caste bias among the Indian diaspora in the United States.
Latest: Baibars_1260
2 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
Y-20 heavy transport aircraft News & Discussions
Latest: LKJ86
5 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
A
Pakistan improves rank on border trading index
Latest: Azure
6 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Heavy firing on the LOC - 6 plus Indian Soldiers Killed
Latest: IceCold
17 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
R
US Navy looking to form First Fleet Command in the Indian Ocean
Latest: redtom
48 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
S
Brahmos missile strike threat
Latest: Shabi1
55 minutes ago
Pakistan Strategic Forces
JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]
Latest: Deino
Today at 1:55 PM
JF-17 Thunder
Wing Reinforcement Makes Thunder More Lethal !
Latest: Deino
Today at 1:50 PM
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
No firing across LoC today
Latest: Skorzeny88
A moment ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
A
Pakistan improves rank on border trading index
Latest: Azure
6 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
PM Imran Khan revived textile export industries of Faisalabad
Latest: ziaulislam
11 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
A
Int’l transit activity starts at Gwadar with arrival of fish cargo
Latest: Azure
37 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Hundreds of thousands of people at Khadim Hussain Rizvi's Funeral
Latest: 313ghazi
54 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Military Forum Latest Posts
Featured
Greece Seeks 24 F-35 Stealth Jets in ‘Letter of Interest’ Sent to Washington
Latest: mike2000 is back
21 minutes ago
Air Warfare
The Eastern Front - 1971
Latest: Cuirassier
34 minutes ago
Military History & Tactics
Turkish and Israeli Drones Enable Azerbaijan's Decisive Victory Over Armenia
Latest: MMM-E
Today at 12:21 PM
Air Warfare
France Approves Procurement Of 3 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye AEW&C Aircraft
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 9:46 AM
Military Forum
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
Today at 9:23 AM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Writing is on the wall for US Indo-Pacific strategy : Brahma Chellaney
Latest: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
A moment ago
Indian Defence Forum
Y-20 heavy transport aircraft News & Discussions
Latest: LKJ86
5 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
More Salami-Slicing Brings China Much Closer To the Siliguri Corridor in West Bengal
Latest: FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
13 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Our defence goods suitable for Bangladesh: India
Latest: xuxu1457
17 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Pandemic no setback for Bangladesh's soaring ship industry
Latest: DalalErMaNodi
26 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom