Number of new businesses in Vietnam hits record high in Q1’2022

The number of new businesses set up in Vietnam over Q1 2022 has hit a record high, at 34,590, according to the General Statistics Office.
Over the quarter, some 25,600 companies also resumed their operations. Including firms in operation, the total registered capital injected by businesses into the economy in the first quarter was VND1,170 trillion (US$51.17 billion).
