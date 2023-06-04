What's new

Number of international students studying in the United States in 2021/22, by country of origin

International students in the U.S., by country of origin 2021/22 | Statista

In the academic year 2021/21, there were 290,086 international students from China studying in the United States.
Published by Statista Research Department, Jun 2, 2023


International students​

The majority of international students studying in the United States are originally from China and India, totaling 290,086 students and 199,182 students respectively in the 2021/22 school year. In 2021/22, there were 385,097 international graduate students , which accounted for over one third of the international students in the country. Typically, engineering and math & computer science programs were among the most common fields of study for these students. The United States is home to many world-renowned schools, most notably, the Ivy League Colleges which provide education that is sought after by both foreign and local students.

International students and college​

Foreign students in the United States pay some of the highest fees in the United States, with an average of 24,914 U.S. dollars. American students attending a college in New England paid an average of 14,900 U.S. dollars for tuition alone and there were about 71,026 international students in Massachusetts . Among high-income families, U.S. students paid an average of 28,280 U.S. dollars for college, whereas the average for all U.S. families reached only 26,373 U.S. dollars. Typically, 45 percent of families paid for college tuition through parent income and savings, while 25 percent relied on grants and scholarships.

@etylo, what is the reason for such large number of Chinese students flocking to the US? It is 50% higher then Indian numbers.

Seems like a mad rush amongst the Chinese to head to the US shores.
 
VkdIndian said:
@etylo, what is the reason for such large number of Chinese students flocking to the US? It is 50% higher then Indian numbers.

Seems like a mad rush amongst the Chinese to head to the US shores.
Because they want for a few yrs of their lives to experience what freedoms and liberty is like before they have to return to China for some other obligations.
 

