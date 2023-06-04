Number of international students studying in the United States in 2021/22, by country of origin

VkdIndian said:



Seems like a mad rush amongst the Chinese to head to the US shores. @etylo , what is the reason for such large number of Chinese students flocking to the US? It is 50% higher then Indian numbers.Seems like a mad rush amongst the Chinese to head to the US shores. Click to expand...

Because they want for a few yrs of their lives to experience what freedoms and liberty is like before they have to return to China for some other obligations.