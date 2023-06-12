NUEN MOTO from Vietnam builds prototype NU-E to explore design capabilities

​

NUEN MOTO Company Ltd. is a tech startup out of Vietnam that focuses on developing innovative electric motorbikes powered for the Vietnamese and Asian markets. Their goal is to create a new standard in electric motorcycle design which differ drastically from traditional gas-powered or high-performance motorcycles.Inspired by the latest automotive, architecture and product design trends, NUEN MOTO created their first prototype motorcycle referred to as NU-E. In addition, they took full advantage of all modern manufacturing techniques such as 3D printing and CNC milling in order to obtain a perfect appearance along with top-notch components from Brembo, KTech, Ohlins and ISR.“I co-founded NUEN MOTO with my partners Han Hoang and Hai Vo, when we just finished building our first concept motorcycle, a fully electric and futuristic one! We see the potential and a niche in the market for a design-driven company like ours to get in and build something premium for our customers. This new startup company is a combination of my 10 years of motorcycle customizing and riding, with more than 11 years of art directing and designing for some of the biggest game and movie titles out there. This also has a meaningful purpose for me as I’m always a believer in using art and design to inspire the next generation of Vietnamese to shape a better and prettier future for our country!”The team expressed their enthusiasm over the concept bike: “This was a way for us to explore all the lines and shapes combinations, a blank canvas in essence. It opened a gateway into another dimension packed with possibilities for the next prototype!”The testers had full reign over the prototype so that they could get an accurate feel of what it’s like to ride it; this helped them accumulate useful feedback. Now the NUEN Team is hard at work developing their next prototype that will come close to a production model.We look forward to seeing the outcome!