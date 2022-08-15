"We must prevent a nuclear war from ever happening."
About 75% of the world's population would die from hunger following a nuclear war.
"No one has done this calculation before."
As many as 5 billion people worldwide – 75% of the global population – would die from famine and hunger after a nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia, a new study says.
Nuclear war between US, Russia would leave 5 billion dead from hunger, study says
