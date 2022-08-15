What's new

Nuclear war between US, Russia would leave 5 billion dead from hunger, study says

Do you think a nuclear world war can happen in the next decade?

BHAN85

BHAN85

"We must prevent a nuclear war from ever happening."
About 75% of the world's population would die from hunger following a nuclear war.
"No one has done this calculation before."
As many as 5 billion people worldwide – 75% of the global population – would die from famine and hunger after a nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia, a new study says.
eu.usatoday.com

KAL-EL

KAL-EL

Not surprised at all by this. A nuclear world war would be almost game over for the human race in general.

Most rational people know this. Only some of the sofa soldiers here would think otherwise.
 
C

Catalystic

And ofcourse it would be wanted by the usa, anything to gain control of the world…..
These so-called countries just can’t sit peacefully, they just hav to get control and power….wtf

I’m not sure I’d even wanna survive that and face the fallout of such nuclear winters, i’d rather perish with the rest….it wouldn’t be normal at all for any survivors
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

KAL-EL said:
I once played a nuclear war simulator as pakistan, I won by pre emptive strikes while only losing Karachi

Which is also a different kind of victory ( jk Karachi bros lol)
 
Valar.

Valar.

Maula Jatt said:
I also once played a nuclear war simulator as pakistan, I won by pre emptive strikes while only losing Lahore

Which is also a different kind of victory ( jk Lahori bros lol)
 
Abid123

Abid123

It would destroy the world. Forget US vs Russia nuclear war. Even a "limited" nuclear war between Pakistan and India would bring the world down to its knees.
 
Valar.

Valar.

Abid123 said:
It would destroy the world. Forget US vs Russia nuclear war. Even a "limited" nuclear war between Pakistan and India would bring the world down to its knees.
There is a conspiracy theory which says a limited nuclear war is good to delay global warming because of 'nuclear winter'. Don't ask me for any evidence, I got none.
 

