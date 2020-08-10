/ Register

  • Monday, August 10, 2020

Nuclear Tests That Went Horribly Wrong

Discussion in 'General Photos & Multimedia' started by khansaheeb, Aug 10, 2020 at 10:42 AM.

  1. Aug 10, 2020 at 10:42 AM #1
    khansaheeb

    khansaheeb ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,181
    Joined:
    Dec 14, 2008
    Ratings:
    +3 / 9,340 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
     
  2. Aug 10, 2020 at 10:56 AM #2
    HAIDER

    HAIDER ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    22,650
    Joined:
    May 21, 2006
    Ratings:
    +14 / 21,759 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    It kills everyone..extremely useless weapon on earth.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 10, 2020 at 11:03 AM #3
    litman

    litman SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,685
    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2016
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,263 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    what evil mankind has created for itself. many members on pdf blow the nuclear bomb almost daily.
     
  4. Aug 10, 2020 at 11:05 AM #4
    fitpOsitive

    fitpOsitive SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,696
    Joined:
    May 27, 2015
    Ratings:
    +14 / 7,914 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Must be stinky, no?
     
  5. Aug 10, 2020 at 11:08 AM #5
    Longhorn

    Longhorn FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,783
    Joined:
    Feb 22, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,625 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Hiroshima and Nagasaki say hello.
     
  6. Aug 10, 2020 at 11:16 AM #6
    litman

    litman SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,685
    Joined:
    Feb 14, 2016
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,263 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    but we have to admit these WMDs have successfully prevented WW3. it has brought peace to the most parts of the globes. no body dares to mess with a country that posseses nukes.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 10 (Users: 4, Guests: 6)
  1. Smoke ,
  2. waqasmwi ,
  3. Witcher