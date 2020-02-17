Nuclear technology and sustainable development for Arab countries

Benefits of building nuclear reactors:

Sustainable development:It is an international socio-economic term, with which the United Nations has drawn a map of environmental, social and economic development at the world level. Its first goal is to improve the living conditions of every individual in society, and to develop means and methods of production, and to manage them in ways that do not lead to the depletion of the planet's natural resources, so that we do not carry The planet is beyond its capacity, and we do not deprive future generations of these resources, (meet the needs of the present generation without wasting the rights of future generations), and without overusing the natural resources remaining on our planet.Nuclear energy, including small-scale generation, plays an important role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. Low-capacity nuclear power plants can make a significant contribution to the implementation of the following objectives:- Economic growth, industrial development and innovation- Mitigating climate change- Improving quality of life and access to education- Create new jobs- Providing food and clean water to the populationFirst:Nuclear reactors provide high capacity to generate electricity around the clock! And do not depend on environmental conditions as solar energy or wind do ..Through the load factor, which is the ratio between the energy actually produced by the station during a certain period of time and the energy that could have been produced during the same period if the station had continued to operate at the maximum capacity throughout this period.. We saw that the US Department of Energy described nuclear energy as the most reliable source of energy and it is not even close to other sources of energy, including renewable ones! .. Solar and Wind energy are the least efficient in load factor..Also, nuclear reactors generate large energy from a facility with a small area compared to wind, solar and hydroelectric power. Also nuclear reactors need only a small amount of uranium compared to the required amount of coal and wood to generate the same amount of energy! .. Nuclear energy is one of the cheapest types of energy!Nuclear reactors also have an operational life of up to 60 years with the ability to be increased!Second:Most Arab countries face the problem of water scarcity..A map showing the dry areas of the world, where it is noted that almost all of the Arab region falls within the scope of the dry areas..Some Arab countries also face the problem of sharing rivers' water with other countries! For example: the Euphrates and the Tigris both originate in Turkey, flow in Syria, and end in Iraq, where the two rivers meet in the Shatt al-Arab, which flows into the Gulf..Also eleven countries share the waters of the Nile River, but the source of the waters of the Blue Nile is from Lake Tana in Ethiopia through Sudan until it reaches Egypt..Years of efforts have been made to reach treaties on its waters, including the Nile Basin Initiative, which aims to manage and share the river's water. But most of these treaties are either partial, ineffective or unfair in the question of the rights of the countries sharing the river. At the regional level, there are many concerns about cooperation in the use and management of water, due to many political disputes..So, since most Arab countries have access to sea water or surrounded by sea water, it can be exploited through the desalination process! From here, nuclear plants can be used to desalinate water to provide water demand!Example of Sectors of water demandRussia offers nuclear reactors that simultaneously generate electricity and water desalination!Russia has great cumulative experiences and expertise inspired by nuclear icebreaker reactors, which extend for more than 55 years! ..And its experience in building a nuclear reactor in 1973 to generate electricity and desalinate water for 48 years!Hence, Russia offers comprehensive solutions for seawater desalination. Desalination plants can be implemented integrated with the electric power source in fixed nuclear plants, or in floating nuclear power plants, in order to ensure the supply of energy to residential and industrial areas, and even to meet the water needs of the nuclear plant itself.For example, the floating nuclear plant Akademik Lomonosov has the capacity to desalinate water with a capacity of up to 240 thousand cubic meters of desalinated water per day!As for large reactors, if a nuclear power plant is built with a reactor capacity of 1200 megawatts, 8% of the total steam flow can be directed to desalination, so that a multi-effect desalination process (MED) can be used with a production capacity of 170,000 cubic meters of desalinated water per day. This means that 4 reactors are capable of desalinating 680,000 cubic meters of desalinated water per day!The simultaneous production of electricity and desalinated water in nuclear power plants has proven to be effective thanks to a number of advantages: relatively low costs, sustainability (the use of a fairly small amount of chemicals for the desalination process) as well as the adoption of the principle of “cost reductions”.Some countries have benefited from building research nuclear reactors on their lands to increase their technical knowledge or enhance their industrial capabilities through the localization of nuclear technology!Where both Egypt and Algeria have facilities for the process of manufacturing nuclear fuel in the final stage, called (Fuel Fabrication), which is the last step in the process of manufacturing nuclear fuel, where the process of converting uranium hexafluoride into nuclear fuel rods.Although the nuclear fuel that is manufactured in the final stages in these facilities is a special and specific type known as MTR-Type Fuel or Plate-type fuel, which is specific to a type of research reactor known by this name! It cannot be used in other nuclear reactors! However, the acquired knowledge is of intrinsic value!We also see an impact in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the Zamil Company when the company manufactured a nuclear reactor tank..The successful manufacture of the reactor tank provided valuable experience that contributed to enhancing the company's current capabilities and preparing it to manufacture a wider range of basic components that will be necessary and required for the future implementation of nuclear energy programs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Research reactorSMART reactorThe construction of small and large nuclear reactors is accompanied by a request to localize nuclear technology locally, as we see in the Dabaa nuclear plant, where the Egyptian government established the Joint Commission for the Localization of Nuclear Technology ()..Maximizing the added value by increasing the local component of the components and parts of the El-Dabaa nuclear plant by (20-25%) for the first and second units, and (30-35)% for the third and fourth units.Some may argue that the number of nuclear reactors required to achieve national security is large, but this was implemented in France after the 1973 oil crisis under the "Mesmer plan", a huge nuclear energy program aimed at generating all of France's electricity through nuclear power.During the oil crisis, most of France's electric power came from imported oil. Nuclear power has allowed France to compensate for its lack of domestic energy resources by applying its know-how of heavy engineering.France was able to buildnuclear reactors within, and a large proportion of the electric power comes from nuclear reactors, and France has even exported electricity!And not only France, but there is the USA, which built more thannuclear reactors on its territory!Each country studies its needs for electrical energy and the amount of water consumption, and accordingly takes the decision to build the number of nuclear reactors required!For example, we see that Saudi Arabia has plans to build 16 nuclear reactors, Iraq plans to build 8 nuclear reactors that can be increased, and Egypt plans to build 4 nuclear reactors with the possibility of raising the number to 8 reactors!..