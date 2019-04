Nuclear submarine 'bomb scare': Barrow shipyard evacuated as police scramble to reports of explosive



Staff at a shipyard in northern England that builds Britain’s nuclear submarines were evacuated after what a local news website reported was a bomb warning on a



"Following an extensive sweep of the Devonshire Dock Complex (DDC), including the four Astute class submarines in build, nothing suspicious was found," a spokeswoman for BAE Systems told The Independent. "We expect to be able to close the incident shortly.

An unidentified source told The Mail, a Barrow-in-Furness-based publication, that staff had been evacuated after a warning about a bomb on an Astute-class nuclear attack submarine.



A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said: “Police are on-site at BAE assisting staff.”



A spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service said: “We are in attendance as a precautionary measure.” She said there had been no casualties.

“We are liaising with BAE Systems’ site security and will continue to monitor the situation.”



The shipyard makes the new generation of four Dreadnought-class ballistic missile submarines intended to eventually replace the Vanguard class, which forms the basis of the UK’s Trident nuclear deterrent.



Dreadnought-class submarines have a length of 153 metres, a displacement of 17,200 tonnes and have a PWR3 nuclear reactor.