Nuclear safety policy in Iran

I think thats quite an interesting question and i would like to know how this is handeled in Iran.



In Greece our government decided that nuclear power is not an option for Greece. We have enormous seismic activity, active volcanos, Tsunamis and so on. There is no place in Greece that would allow the save operation of a nuclear power plant.



Iran shares this burden with Greece, Iran too as enormous seismic activity. Its reactors are of an older design and in case of a massive earthquake, the system is prone to fail.



Are there plans what to do then? The plant in Busher has no core catcher. If the reactor fails entire Bushher would have to be evacuated. The persian gulf is right nearby and the devastating effects would affect the entire region. Even Bahrain would have to be partly evacuated. If you overlap the Fukushima evacuation zone on Bushehr, Bahrain would be fully within the zone.



So i would like to know is there security debates and what must be done in case of emergency? Is the population aware of the chances but also risks involved?



Are there ideas to invest more in soldar energy? The area of Bushher could produce gigantic amounts of energy through solar power.