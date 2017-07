Yukiya Amano, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Vienna, says "fast reactors can help extract up to 70 per cent more energy than traditional reactors and are safer than traditional reactors while reducing long lived radioactive waste by several fold." Easier said than done, since these reactors are also notoriously unstable and hence difficult to run reliably over long periods.

"Fast breeder reactors are far safer than the current generation of nuclear plants and that all efforts are being made to kickstart within this year India's first commercial fast breeder reactor at Kalpakkam."

Given India's expertise, the co-chair of the conference was Suresh Chetal,

China is more than a decade behind India in trying to master this complex beast.