Nuclear Power Plants

FUQING (China): Construction work is expected to start within weeks on the third unit at the Karachi nuclear power plant using a reactor developed by the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), according to a spokesman for the company.



A report published on the website of China Daily said the K3 plant would be built by using Hualong One, the CNNC’s third-generation nuclear reactor design.



It quoted CNNC spokesman Pan Jianming as saying it would be the second nuclear power project in Pakistan to be based on the Hualong One technology, after construction started at the K2 plant in August last year.



“Hualong One was developed based on very mature technologies and the project is going on very smoothly. It will help ease power shortages in the Karachi region after completion,” Mr Pan told a forum in Fuqing, Fujian province, where the Hualong One pilot project is based.



Mr Pan said that CNNC had been accelerating its efforts to sell the technology to other overseas buyers.



The China National Nuclear Power, a CNNC subsidiary, currently has 14 nuclear reactors