Nuclear Power Plants

Mar 21, 2007
.C3 and C4 Nuclear Power Plants

These are the Commission dates
Unit 3: June 08, 2016 340 MW
Unit 4: March 06, 2017 340 MW
unit 5 planned (or maybe under construction ) 1000 MW
On March 2013, Pakistan and China agreed to build an ACP 1000 MW CHASNUPP-5











Mar 21, 2007
Power Reactors Under Construction and Planned

Reactor Province Type MWe gross Construction Start Planned Commercial Operation
Chashma 3 Punjab CNP-300 340 May 2011 Dec 2016
Chashma 4 Punjab CNP-300 340 Dec 2011 October 2017
Karachi Coastal 1 Sindh Hualong One 1150 late 2015?
Karachi coastal 2 Sindh Hualong One 1150 late 2016?
Total (4) 2980

Karachi Coastal is also known as KANUPP 2&3

In January 2014 PAEC announced its intention to build five further 1100 MWe nuclear plants to meet anticipated electricity demand, and have 8.9 GWe of nuclear capacity on line by 2030. "With more than 55 reactor-years of successful operating experience to its credit, the PAEC can confidently move from technology acquisition status to actually starting contributing sizable electrical energy to the system." Then PAEC was quoted as saying that eight sites would be chosen for a further 32 units, four 1100 MWe units at each, so that nuclear power supplied one quarter of the country’s electricity from 40 GWe of capacity, this evidently presupposing more than a tenfold increase in electricity demand by a future date well beyond 2030.

PAEC said an initial 1100 MWe plant would be built at Muzaffargarh, on the Taunsa-Panjnad canal near Multan in southwest Punjab. It was also reported that discussions with China were under way to supply three nuclear power plants for about $13 billion.
 
Jan 17, 2009
Great Ino bro. What is the Total Nuclear Power Generation capacity of Pakistan ?
I feel, Nuclear Power is one sector where Russia can be ur partner as well.
 
Mar 21, 2007
Work to start on 3rd unit of Karachi K3 nuclear plant





Construction is expected to start next month on the third unit at the K3 plant－the Karachi nuclear power plant using a reactor developed by China National Nuclear Corporation.

The plant is being built by CNNC using Hualong One, its own third-generation nuclear reactor design.

CNNC spokesman Pan Jianming said on Monday it is the second nuclear power project in Pakistan to use the Hualong One technology, after construction started at the K2 plant in August last year.

"Hualong One was developed based on very mature technologies and the project is going very smoothly. It will help ease power shortages in the Karachi region after completion," Pantold a forum in Fuqing, Fujian province, where the Hualong One pilot project is based.

The cooperation is expected to include technical and training services, in a country that has yet to develop any nuclear power stations.

China National Nuclear Power, a CNNC subsidiary, currently has 14 nuclear reactors in operation, with 11 under construction in China.
 
Jul 11, 2010
Karachi K2 and K3 Nuclear Power Plants Progress since end of 2013















Mar 21, 2007
Mar 21, 2007
Chashma power plant unit-1, C-1, electricity cost is around (4.5-5) Rs/kwh, while for unit 2, C-2, is 7 Rs/kwh. Not sure about C-3 tariff but i guess it would be around 7 Rs/kwh.

Yes, Inshallah but the grid connection will be in late august.
 
Mar 21, 2007
FUQING (China): Construction work is expected to start within weeks on the third unit at the Karachi nuclear power plant using a reactor developed by the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), according to a spokesman for the company.

A report published on the website of China Daily said the K3 plant would be built by using Hualong One, the CNNC’s third-generation nuclear reactor design.

It quoted CNNC spokesman Pan Jianming as saying it would be the second nuclear power project in Pakistan to be based on the Hualong One technology, after construction started at the K2 plant in August last year.

“Hualong One was developed based on very mature technologies and the project is going on very smoothly. It will help ease power shortages in the Karachi region after completion,” Mr Pan told a forum in Fuqing, Fujian province, where the Hualong One pilot project is based.

Mr Pan said that CNNC had been accelerating its efforts to sell the technology to other overseas buyers.

The China National Nuclear Power, a CNNC subsidiary, currently has 14 nuclear reactors
 
Mar 21, 2007
C-3 was successfully tested for grid connection and disconnection this week. Couple of more tests and will be heading towards commercial grid connection.
Planned date: 20 Nov.

They plan to do it before this date. May be first week of November.

The project costed 110 Billion Rupees and will start the production in coming week.

Chashma 4 Nuclear Plant will be completed early next year.
The Construction of Chashma 5 also began which will be completed in 2020 ..



 
Mar 21, 2007
340 MW nuclear power plant starts operation





ISLAMABAD: Country’s fourth nuclear power plant at Chashma Unit-3 (C-3) with 340 Megawatt (MW) power generation capacity has been successfully connected to the national grid, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) said Sunday.

“Congratulation to the nation that Pakistan’s 4th nuclear power plant Chashma unit-3 (C-3) has been connected to the national grid,” the PAEC sources said and added that the electricity generated has been connected to the national grid on trial basis.

“After performing various safety and functional tests, the plant will attain full power in first fortnight of December 2016 and a formal inauguration ceremony of the full power grid connection will be held in December.”

Chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem, on achieving this milestone, has re-affirmed that the scientists, engineers and technicians of PAEC are working hard to contribute in achieving all the targets set to ensure energy security for the country.

He acknowledged the support of Special Plans Division and the government for help achieve these targets.
 
Mar 21, 2007
Grid connection for Pakistan's fourth reactor
17 October 2016

Pakistan's Chashma unit 3 was connected to the country's power grid on 15 October at a ceremony attended by the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC). The unit reached first criticality on 2 October.



Celebrating Chashma 3's grid connection (Image: CNNC)

Construction began on the Chinese-designed CNP-300 pressurised water reactor (PWR) in March 2011, and the unit is expected to enter commercial operation before the end of this year.

Chashma 3 is one of two CNP-300 units being built at the site, in Punjab province. Unit 4, which began construction nine months after unit 3, is currently undergoing commissioning and is expected to enter commercial operation in 2017.

The Chashma site - also referred to as Chasnupp - is already home to two Chinese-supplied 300 MWe PWRs: unit 1, in commercial operation since 2000, and unit 2, in commercial operation since 2011. Pakistan also has a 125 MWe Canadian-supplied pressurized heavy water reactor, Karachi unit 1, which has been in commercial operation since 1972.

Two 1161 MWe Chinese-supplied Hualong One plants are also planned at the Karachi site. A ground-breaking ceremony for Karachi 2 was held in August 2015, and the units are scheduled to enter service in 2021 and 2022.

Pakistan is not a party to the international nuclear non-proliferation treaty, but its civil power reactors and its two research reactors all operate under International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards.
 
