Why are the MENA states interested in nuclear power?



growing energy demand;

desire to diversify electricity supply;

ability to sell hydrocarbons more profitably in international markets;

demand for desalinated water;

concerns over security of supply (particularly for countries that are not oil and gas rich);

interlinking electricity grids, with subsequent ability to trade electricity;

volatility of fossil fuel prices; and

global climate change issues.

Challenges for nuclear new build in MENA



demonstrating that they are responsible 'international nuclear citizens' in a politically sensitive arena;

adopting and complying nationally with international treaty obligations;

developing a comprehensive national legislative and regulatory infrastructure;

developing a nuclear safety culture;

establishing a national nuclear regulatory authority and development corporation;

developing local human resources and attracting scarce internationally experienced human resources;

selecting and procuring the appropriate reactor technology;

attracting and securing the international nuclear supply chain and developing capacity of potential local supply chain members;

developing the physical infrastructure to support the introduction of nuclear power; and

obtaining finance and insurance for the nuclear power project.

United Arab Emirates

Government nuclear power policy



operational transparency;

non-proliferation;

safety and security;

working directly with the IAEA and conforming to its standards when evaluating and establishing a peaceful nuclear energy programme;

developing its peaceful domestic nuclear power capability in partnership with governments of responsible nations, as well as with the assistance of appropriate expert organisations; and

approaching its peaceful domestic nuclear power programme in a way that best ensures long-term stability.

National nuclear power programme

Law and regulation

Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR): independent federal agency responsible for regulating and licensing nuclear energy activities in the UAE;

Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC): Abu Dhabi government-owned corporate entity responsible for developing nuclear power plants in the UAE; and

Independent Advisory Board: provides independent oversight and assessment of the UAE's nuclear programme.

Prime contractor – the KEPCO-led prime contractor is backed by a consortium of the key nuclear power companies in South Korea. Financing is to be provided by the South Korean Export Credit Agency, KEXIM.

Technology – ENEC has chosen KEPCO's APR1400 as the reactor technology for the first four reactors. Shin Kori 3, under construction in South Korea, is the reference plant.

Site – the preferred site for the first four reactors is at Braka, in the western region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, on the Arabian Gulf and approximately 53km west-south-west of the city of Ruwais.

Licences – FANR has approved the following licences:

Site Preparation Licence, UAE Nuclear Power Plants Units 1, 2, 3 and 4 – allowing ENEC to conduct site preparation activities that are not related to nuclear safety; and

Limited Construction Licence to Manufacture and Assemble Nuclear Safety-Related Equipment, UAE Nuclear Power Plants Units 1, 2, 3 and 4 – allowing ENEC to manufacture various parts of the nuclear power plants, including the reactor pressure vessel, steam generators, pressurisers and coolant pumps.

Human resource development





Jordan



Government policy



Nuclear power programme

Nuclear law and regulation

Nuclear Energy Law No. 42 of 2007 relating to the jurisdiction of JAEC; and

Nuclear Safety and Security Radiation Protection Law No. 43 of 2007 establishing JNRC.



Egypt



Government nuclear power policy

National nuclear power programme

Law and regulation

Procurement and construction



Saudi Arabia



Government nuclear power policy

National nuclear power programme

propose national policies on nuclear and renewable energy, set the necessary implementation plans and strategies, and draft the relevant rules and regulations;

implement scientific research programmes and encourage research projects in the private sector and universities;

grant scholarships and implement training programmes in the Kingdom to develop domestic expertise in the field of nuclear and renewable energy;

act as the regulatory body for the nuclear and renewable energy industry; and

act as the competent agency responsible for treaties on nuclear energy signed by the Kingdom, including representing the Kingdom before the IAEA and other relevant international organisations.

Law and regulation



