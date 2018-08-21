Serpong Research Reactor Nuclear Power in Indonesia (Updated April 2016) Indonesia has a greater depth of experience and infrastructure in nuclear technology than any other southeast Asian country except Australia. A 10 MWe experimental nuclear power reactor is planned to be built at Serpong, near Jakarta. Conceptual design has been completed by Russia. Plans for larger units are delayed. R&D Indonesia has a number of nuclear-related facilities in operation. BATAN operates three research reactors: in Serpong, Banten on the western outskirts of Jakarta (30 MW), Bandung, west Java (2 MW), and in Yogyakarta, central Java (100 kW). The Serpong multipurpose reactor, which started up in 1987, is intended to support the introduction of nuclear power to the country. It is in the Litbangyasa Serpong Nuclear Zone, located in the Research Centre for Science and Technology (PUSPIPTEK), Serpong. The main facility here is the German 30 MW Multipurpose Reactor GA. Siwabessy (RSG-GAS) which started up in 1987, managed and operated by the Multi Purpose Reactor Centre (PRSG). It is normally run at 15 MW. Also there are the Centre for Nuclear Reactor Safety and Technology (PTKRN), Centre for Development of Nuclear Informatics (PPIN), Nuclear Device Engineering Centre (NEDC), Radioisotope Radiofarmaka Centre (PRR), Materials Technology Centre for Nuclear Fuel (PTBGN), Radioactive Waste Technology Centre (PTLR), Nuclear Industrial Materials Technology Centre (PTBIN), Centre for Standardization and Nuclear Quality Assurance (PSJMN), and the Centre for Nuclear Technology Partnership (PKTN). PTKRN-BATAN is an R&D institute under the Nuclear Energy Agency which is responsible for commissioning the experimental power reactor, operating the Bandung Triga research reactor and increasing the safety of the 30 MW RSG-GAS reactor. By 2019 PTKRN is charged with assessing the experimental power reactor, the various research reactors, and LWR nuclear power plants, and developing research facilities. A government-owned company, PT Batan Teknologi, produces medical and industrial isotopes (including Mo-99) for domestic needs using the facilities in Serpong. At Yogyakarta, as well as the 250 kW Kartini research reactor, which started up in 1979 and operates at 100 kW, there is the Teknologi Accelerator and Process Materials Centre (PTAPB) and the College of Nuclear Technology (STTN). At the Bandung Reactor Centre of BATAN the country’s first research reactor, a small Triga mkII, started up in 1964 and was subsequently boosted to 2 MW. The site also hosts the Nuclear Materials Technology and Radiometric Centre (PTNBR) where nuclear medicine in the country was established. Friday Market in Jakarta is a larger nuclear establishment, with Isotopes and Radiation Technology Applications Centre (PATIR), Technology Centre for Radiation Safety and Metrology (PTKMR), Nuclear Geology Development Centre (PPGN), Centre for Education and Training, and the Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology Dissemination (PDIN). The country also has front-end capabilities in ore processing, conversion and fuel fabrication, all at a laboratory scale, though PT Batan Teknologi assembles fuel elements for the research reactors using imported US fuel. There have been no experiments in reprocessing, but BATAN operates a radwaste program including for spent fuel from the research reactors. http://www.world-nuclear.org/information-library/country-profiles/countries-g-n/indonesia.aspx