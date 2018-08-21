Nuclear Power in Indonesia

New IAEA Collaboration Centre to Bring Nuclear Diagnostics, Testing and Inspection Technologies to Southeast Asia

Director General Yukiya Amano designates Indonesia’s National Nuclear Energy Agency (BATAN) as an IAEA Collaborating Centre for Non-Destructive Diagnostics, Testing, and Inspection Technologies. (Photo: Conleth/IAEA)

A new IAEA collaboration centre in Jakarta, Indonesia will develop new radioisotopes for industrial applications, resulting in more efficient processes and contributing to the competitiveness of the country’s industry. IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano officially designated Indonesia’s National Nuclear Energy Agency (BATAN) as an IAEA Collaborating Centre for Non-Destructive Diagnostics, Testing, and Inspection Technologies in Jakarta today.