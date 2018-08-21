/ Register

Nuclear Power in Indonesia

    Indos

    Jun 4, 2016

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2013
    Ratings:
    +15 / 5,332 / -0
    Country:
    Indonesia
    Location:
    Indonesia
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Serpong Research Reactor

    Nuclear Power in Indonesia
    (Updated April 2016)

    • Indonesia has a greater depth of experience and infrastructure in nuclear technology than any other southeast Asian country except Australia.
    • A 10 MWe experimental nuclear power reactor is planned to be built at Serpong, near Jakarta. Conceptual design has been completed by Russia.
    • Plans for larger units are delayed.
    R&D
    Indonesia has a number of nuclear-related facilities in operation. BATAN operates three research reactors: in Serpong, Banten on the western outskirts of Jakarta (30 MW), Bandung, west Java (2 MW), and in Yogyakarta, central Java (100 kW).

    The Serpong multipurpose reactor, which started up in 1987, is intended to support the introduction of nuclear power to the country. It is in the Litbangyasa Serpong Nuclear Zone, located in the Research Centre for Science and Technology (PUSPIPTEK), Serpong. The main facility here is the German 30 MW Multipurpose Reactor GA. Siwabessy (RSG-GAS) which started up in 1987, managed and operated by the Multi Purpose Reactor Centre (PRSG). It is normally run at 15 MW.

    Also there are the Centre for Nuclear Reactor Safety and Technology (PTKRN), Centre for Development of Nuclear Informatics (PPIN), Nuclear Device Engineering Centre (NEDC), Radioisotope Radiofarmaka Centre (PRR), Materials Technology Centre for Nuclear Fuel (PTBGN), Radioactive Waste Technology Centre (PTLR), Nuclear Industrial Materials Technology Centre (PTBIN), Centre for Standardization and Nuclear Quality Assurance (PSJMN), and the Centre for Nuclear Technology Partnership (PKTN).

    PTKRN-BATAN is an R&D institute under the Nuclear Energy Agency which is responsible for commissioning the experimental power reactor, operating the Bandung Triga research reactor and increasing the safety of the 30 MW RSG-GAS reactor. By 2019 PTKRN is charged with assessing the experimental power reactor, the various research reactors, and LWR nuclear power plants, and developing research facilities.

    A government-owned company, PT Batan Teknologi, produces medical and industrial isotopes (including Mo-99) for domestic needs using the facilities in Serpong.

    At Yogyakarta, as well as the 250 kW Kartini research reactor, which started up in 1979 and operates at 100 kW, there is the Teknologi Accelerator and Process Materials Centre (PTAPB) and the College of Nuclear Technology (STTN).

    At the Bandung Reactor Centre of BATAN the country’s first research reactor, a small Triga mkII, started up in 1964 and was subsequently boosted to 2 MW. The site also hosts the Nuclear Materials Technology and Radiometric Centre (PTNBR) where nuclear medicine in the country was established.

    Friday Market in Jakarta is a larger nuclear establishment, with Isotopes and Radiation Technology Applications Centre (PATIR), Technology Centre for Radiation Safety and Metrology (PTKMR), Nuclear Geology Development Centre (PPGN), Centre for Education and Training, and the Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology Dissemination (PDIN).

    The country also has front-end capabilities in ore processing, conversion and fuel fabrication, all at a laboratory scale, though PT Batan Teknologi assembles fuel elements for the research reactors using imported US fuel. There have been no experiments in reprocessing, but BATAN operates a radwaste program including for spent fuel from the research reactors.

    http://www.world-nuclear.org/information-library/country-profiles/countries-g-n/indonesia.aspx
     
    Indos

    Jun 4, 2016

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2013
    Ratings:
    +15 / 5,332 / -0
    Country:
    Indonesia
    Location:
    Indonesia
    http://www.antaranews.com/en/news/104992/batan-ui-strengthens-cooperation-with-russia

    BATAN, UI strengthens cooperation with Russia
    Jumat, 3 Juni 2016 04:55 WIB | 558 Views
    [​IMG]
    Documentation of Indonesian nuclear researchers inspects multi-purpose research nuclear reactor GA Siwabessy belongs to BATAN in Banten Province, last year. (ANTARA FOTO/BNPT/RN)

    Jakarta (ANTARA News) - The National Nuclear Energy Agency (BATAN) and the University of Indonesia (UI) has strengthened cooperation with Russian nuclear state company Rosatom in the field of construction of a research reactor, as well as development of education about nuclear sciences.

    Such cooperation has been stated in an agreement signed during the international forum ATOMEXPO VIII in Moscow, Russia.

    Director of Multipurpose Reactor Development of BATAN, Bambang Herutomo, in a written statement on Thursday, said that Rosatom TVEL, the Rosatom subsidiary engaged in providing nuclear fuel, has the competence and experience in the field of fabrication research of reactor fuel.

    "The fuel device available from TVEL has been used in many research centers around the world and it is of high quality," he remarked.

    In the agreement, signed by Batan and Rosatom TVEL, the two sides agreed on the details of the roadmap related to the nuclear fuel cycle.

    The agreement is designed to follow up on the December 14, 2015 agreement, and primarily defines measures of specific interactions in the delivery of Russian nuclear fuel for a research reactor in Indonesia.

    BATAN is developing the fourth research reactor to be built in Puspitek Serpong. Three other reactors have been built in Serpong, Yogyakarta, and Bandung.

    The research reactor is not used for commercial purposes, but it is used for internal research.

    Meanwhile, President of Rosatom International Network (RIN), Alexander Merten, and UI Rector, Muhammad Anis, signed an agreement on May 30, 2016.

    Both sides expressed their commitment to build cooperation between the UI and universities in Russia, as well as with research, education, and cooperation with the Development Center of Rosatom.

    The joint venture is designed to increase public awareness about the importance of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and sustainable development.

    Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom, incorporates more than 360 enterprises and scientific institutions, including all civil nuclear companies in Russia, research organizations and the worlds only nuclear-propelled fleet.

    Rosatom operates 26.3 GigaWatts of nuclear power capacity and is supervising 38 nuclear reactor construction projects. Of these, 29 projects are outside Russia.
     
    Indos

    Jun 4, 2016

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2013
    Ratings:
    +15 / 5,332 / -0
    Country:
    Indonesia
    Location:
    Indonesia
    Some activity in Nuclear Research program

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Indos

    Jun 4, 2016

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2013
    Ratings:
    +15 / 5,332 / -0
    Country:
    Indonesia
    Location:
    Indonesia
    [​IMG]
    Inside Indonesia's Serpong medical isotope production facility.


    At Indonesia's Serpong facility, a monitoring system was installed with CTBTO and U.S. support to improve xenon measurements of stack emissions. Better detection is only part of the answer. One way forward is to lower emissions during the isotope production process. It's the biggest impact that producers can have on controlling emissions, says Judah Friese, a radiochemist at PNNL.


    https://www.ctbto.org/press-centre/...o-join-forces-to-reduce-radioxenon-emissions/

    -----------------------------------------------------------------------------

    23 January2015

    New IAEA Collaboration Centre to Bring Nuclear Diagnostics, Testing and Inspection Technologies to Southeast Asia
    By Miklos Gaspar, Office of Public Information and Communication
    [​IMG]
    Director General Yukiya Amano designates Indonesia’s National Nuclear Energy Agency (BATAN) as an IAEA Collaborating Centre for Non-Destructive Diagnostics, Testing, and Inspection Technologies. (Photo: Conleth/IAEA)

    A new IAEA collaboration centre in Jakarta, Indonesia will develop new radioisotopes for industrial applications, resulting in more efficient processes and contributing to the competitiveness of the country’s industry. IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano officially designated Indonesia’s National Nuclear Energy Agency (BATAN) as an IAEA Collaborating Centre for Non-Destructive Diagnostics, Testing, and Inspection Technologies in Jakarta today.

    “The designation of BATAN as an IAEA Collaborating Centre recognises both its significant achievements in this field, as well as the close and valuable cooperation between BATAN and the IAEA,” he said. “This will help build capacity and expertise in Indonesia, the region and beyond.”

    The Centre will contribute to various IAEA activities in the region, including training of scientists and the preparation of guidelines and protocols for various techniques, such as computer tomography, and digital radiography. It will also increase the production of radiotracers to be used in a wide range of industries, from steel to concrete and petrochemicals, optimizing industrial processes. This improved efficiency will result in lower production costs, while also reducing waste and pollution.

    During his two-day visit Mr. Amano met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno L.P. Marsudi, Minister of Research, Technology and Higher Education Muhammad Nasir, House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto and Nyan Lynn, Deputy Secretary General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), headquartered in Jakarta. He also gave a public lecture at the University of Indonesia on “IAEA Support in Nuclear for Welfare”.

    One of the areas discussed was Indonesia’s new energy policy. The government is considering the possible introduction of nuclear power. As part of the process of evaluating the use of nuclear energy, Indonesia is planning to build a small experimental power reactor. “The IAEA will provide extensive support if the decision is made to press ahead with nuclear power,” he said. “But that is, of course, a sovereign decision for Indonesia itself.”

    The IAEA cooperates with Indonesia in a wide range of areas. For example, the IAEA supports radiology centres in dosimetry, ensuring that patients undergoing radiotherapy receive the correct dose. Last year, residents of the village of Cikadu, who lost their homes in a landslide, were provided with food that had been irradiated to keep it from spoiling without affecting taste or texture.

    https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/new...ng-and-inspection-technologies-southeast-asia
     
    Indos

    Aug 21, 2018

    Messages:
    3,696
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2013
    Ratings:
    +15 / 5,332 / -0
    Country:
    Indonesia
    Location:
    Indonesia
    Is Indonesia preparing to go nuclear?
    A contentious issue, those pushing for nuclear power are proposing a thorium-fueled molten salt reactor, which is immune to a meltdown
    By JOHN MCBETH JAKARTA, JUNE 26, 2018 11:47 AM

    [​IMG]
    A building in Serpong that processes radioactive waste inside the National Nuclear Energy Agency, or BATAN, complex. Photo: AFP/Adek Berry

    Blessed with copious amounts of coal, huge reserves of natural gas and a rich store of geothermal energy and other climate-friendly renewables, Indonesia’s frequent talk over the years about venturing into the nuclear age has always appeared to lack conviction.

    What concerns many Indonesians is not only the threat posed to a nuclear power plant by earthquakes and tsunamis in one of the world’s most geothermally active nations, but also whether authorities are capable of putting in place and, more importantly, strictly enforcing safeguards against disasters.

    Neighbors like Singapore and Australia have always shared serious concerns of a potential disaster if Indonesia goes nuclear, given its suspect safety record in other fields. Why then, the skeptics ask, would a new specially appointed industry watchdog allay any of those concerns?

    Nuclear energy advocate Bob Effendi, a member of President Joko Widodo’s National Economic and Industry Committee (KEIN), has a ready answer for the nuclear naysayers: mitigate much of the risk of conventional reactors by using a thorium-fueled molten salt reactor, which is not only immune to meltdown but is cheaper and produces less toxic waste.

    Thermal salt reactor
    Why Indonesia’s thermal salt reactor is being revisited 60 years after it was first developed but not brought online requires an understanding of the complex political, industrial and military reasons that drove the United States to choose uranium-fed water-cooled water reactors in the first place.

    Effenndi, a former oilman, challenges the widely held perception that Indonesia has limitless sources of energy, claiming that coal and gas reserves will be depleted by 2035-2040 and that the potential for renewables like solar and wind is only 15% of what it is generally claimed to be.

    Nuclear energy’s image took a huge hit after the tsunami-triggered accident at Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi plant in 2011 – the worst since the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown disaster – which caused Germany, Spain, Italy and Belgium to resolve to phase out their own nuclear power programs.

    Then Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono already had reservations about nuclear power when so much else was on offer. “As long as there are other alternatives, we will not use nuclear resources,” Yudhoyono declared in a 2009 election speech.

    His successor, Widodo, initially seemed to embrace that no-nuke sentiment as well, telling a Japanese newspaper during the 2014 election campaign that he thought there were plenty of other options before Indonesia should consider going nuclear.

    Then, in late 2015, US energy firm Martingale signed an MoU with state-owned PT Industry Nuklir Indonesia (INUKI), PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) and PT Pertamina to conduct a feasibility study into whether its ThorCon molten salt reactor could help meet Indonesia’s future energy needs.

    Widodo was there for the MOU’s signing in Washington, later saying in a statement on his return home that if nuclear is needed “we must immediately start preparing for it. This should not be allowed to drift. A decision must be made, but the cost has to be ascertained.”

    Alternative design
    The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has already declared Indonesia nuclear compliant on all but two of 21 conditions – for a firm government position on nuclear power and the establishment of an organization to implement the construction of a power plant.

    The typical nuclear reactor uses uranium rods suspended in pressurized water, which are fission-heated and generate the steam to drive a turbine. The water also acts as a cooling system, with pumps to keep it circulating. Any loss of power leads to overheating and a meltdown, as happened during the Fukushima tsunami.

    In the alternative design, the nuclear reaction occurs when thorium, a similar radioactive element to uranium, is dissolved in a bath of molten salt which works under normal atmospheric pressure because unlike water it does not vaporize at high temperatures; if it overheats, fission will automatically stop.

    The molten salt concept means the reactor doesn’t require thick walls to contain the pressure and will never be in danger of a meltdown because an overheated salt bath will melt the freeze plug and drain by force of gravity into a containment vessel where it will cool on its own.

    National Nuclear Energy Agency
    Indonesia has only modest quantities of uranium, but it does have an estimated 170,000 tons of thorium, concentrated in the tin-rich Sumatran province of Bangka-Belitung, which is found in the monazite sands unearthed during the tin-mining process.

    Indonesia already leads Southeast Asia in nuclear experience. Established in 1954 at the height of the Cold War, Indonesia’s National Nuclear Energy Agency (BATAN) commissioned a 30-megawatt (MW) nuclear research reactor at Serpong, on the outskirts of Jakarta, in the late 1980s.

    Since then, it has built two smaller reactors in Jogjakarta and in Bandung and established a nuclear regulatory agency, but plans for a 7,000-MW nuclear power station on the Muria Peninsula in heavily populated Central Java or in Bangka-Belitung, south of Singapore, have been deferred indefinitely.

    The strongest opposition to the Central Java plan comes from Nahdlatul Ulama, Indonesia’s 35-million-strong Muslim organization, which went so far as to issue a fatwa in 2007 declaring the project to be haram, or forbidden under Islamic law.

    A nuclear complex on the peninsula may not be at risk of a tsunami, or even a major quake. But critics say the proposed plant lies in the path of potential pyroclastic flows from the nearby Muria volcano and would have to be built on a bed of compressed ash, making it vulnerable to liquefaction.

    With Muria looking increasingly unlikely, BATAN shifted its focus to Bangka island off Sumatra’s southeast coast. But a new Bangka-Belitung provincial government, taking office soon after the Fukashima disaster, didn’t like that idea either, a view shared by many energy policy-makers.

    Times may be changing, however. Apparently unfazed by safety concerns, East Kalimantan is now shaping up as the most likely location for a modular ThorCon nuclear reactor, which would be built in 500-MW units in a South Korean or Japanese shipyard and shipped to Indonesia.

    Despite the province still being one of the country’s richest sources of coal and gas, the East Kalimantan government has already signed an MoU with BATAN to build the plant at a coastal site 200 kilometers north of Samarinda, the province capital.

    In pressing their case, nuclear advocates claim a 1,000-MW thermal salt reactor can be built for an estimated US$1 billion, five times less than an old-generation plant, and produce power at an acceptable 6-7 US cents per kilowatt hour – the same as the current price of coal-fired power.

    Only Canada’s Terrestrial Energy, an energy technology company, is actively working on a thermal salt reactor. But China and 15 other countries are also exploring the feasibility of similar Generation IV projects to meet long-term energy needs.

    While Widodo appears to be on board in principle, there has been a decade-long history of conflict and ambiguity over the nuclear issue between government agencies and anti-nuclear hardliners on the National Energy Council, led by former environment minister Sonny Keraf.

    The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) and the Industry Ministry have always included nuclear in their long-term planning, as prescribed in the 2007 Energy Law. But the NEC has continued to drag its feet and calls it a last option – even though the 2007 law says all energy options are equal.

    In March 2017, Energy Minister Sudirman Said unveiled a revised National Power Plan, which increased the targeted use of renewables, of which nuclear is considered one, from 5% to a highly-ambitious 23% over the next seven years.

    That – and the need to boost installed capacity from 55,000-MW to 125,000-MW in the same time frame – appears impossible unless nuclear becomes an integral part of the mix.

    “Energy planning is so chaotic,” says Effendi, noting that the government is mistrustful of its own agencies in managing nuclear power. “We don’t have a plan to achieve the actual plan.”

    What may finally persuade Widodo to go nuclear is that adding 4,000-MW of nuclear power by 2025 will help wean the economy away from the fossil fuel market now that global oil prices are rising again and threatening to blow out the country’s fuel price subsidy bill.

    http://www.atimes.com/article/is-indonesia-preparing-to-go-nuclear/
     
