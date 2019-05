From Dr Usmani to Dr Qadeer and Dr Samar Mubarakmand, from Ayub Khan to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Ishaq khan, Ziaul Haq and Mian Nawaz Sharif, there’s a long list of scientists, engineers and leaders who rightly deserve to be credited for their contributions in developing Pakistan’s nuclear capability. It will be unfair not to recognised Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) for the lions share in this regard. By his own admission, even the wiliest of foxes, Dr Henry Kissinger couldn’t help recognising his genius when he outwitted the good doctor twice. Once on Lahore Airport when Henry Kissinger wanted to discuss Pakistan’s nuclear program, ZAB told him politely that he couldn’t talk about it because of impending elections in Pakistan in 1977 and second time the Dr got hold of ZAB on Paris Airport where he was told that it was pointless to talk about it, this time because of impending elections in America. Only ZAB could do that to Henry Kissinger

