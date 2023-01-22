What's new

Nuclear Energy Was Pakistan’s Top Power Source in December 2022

Nuclear energy became Pakistan’s top power source in December 2022, meeting more than 27 percent of the country’s total energy demand during the period.

According to data from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), nuclear power was the second most important source in November after hydropower. when it contributed 2,338 GWh to the national grid.

In December, it added 2,285 GWh to the country’s electricity supply, by far the highest contribution amongst other widely used resources.

Nuclear energy generated 27.15 percent (2,285 GWh) of total electricity generated in December at Rs. 1.073 per unit, followed by hydel with 20.44 percent (1,720 GWh), coal-based power 18.1 percent (1,521 GWh) at Rs. 11.5 per unit, natural gas 15.13 percent (1,274 GWh) at Rs. 10.5 per unit, and RLNG 13.7 percent (1,154 GWh) at Rs. 20.2 per unit.

More data reveals 0.46 percent (38.91 GWh) of expensive electricity was generated in December from furnace oil at Rs. 25.7971 per unit. Due to current circumstances, no electricity was generated using High-speed diesel.

Wind power contributed 2.5 percent (212 GWh) of electricity to the national grid, Bagasse-based power contributed 1.2 percent (101 GWh) at Rs. 5.97 per unit, and solar-based energy contributed 0.8 percent (69 GWh).


In summary, power generation costs as of December 2022 have dropped by 14.5 percent. Overall power generation in the country fell by 4.7 percent to 8,417 GWh (11,313 MW) during the month under review compared to 8,828 GWh (11,866 MW), while on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 1 percent.

Meanwhile, fuel costs for power generation fell by 15 percent year on year during the month to an average of Rs. 7.04 per KWh, compared to Rs. 8.24 per KWh in the previous fiscal year. On an MoM basis, it increased by 17.6 percent.

China to invest in nuclear energy

ISLAMABAD: China has expressed its willingness to boost investments in Pakistan’s nuclear energy sector and the ...
China to invest in nuclear energy

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 4, 2023

ISLAMABAD: China has expressed its willingness to boost investments in Pakistan’s nuclear energy sector and the two countries are set to hold talks in the near future.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met with a delegation of China National Nuclear Corporation, led by Chinese charge d’affaires in Pakistan, Pang Chunxue.
China has shown its willingness to boost Pakistan’s capacity to produce electricity from nuclear energy and delegation-level talks in this regard to formalise deals.
The move came a day after the prime minister requested the Chinese official to hold talks for setting up more nuclear power projects in Pakistan.
Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2023
 
its time we move away from expensive gas, and furnace oil powered plants, and towards nuclear, renewable and coal based generation... whatever is cheaper now and in the long run. a deep look into transmission and distribution losses is also needed. just generation isnt enough. stop giving connections based on political interference, remove all kundas and theft, upgrade transmission infra.
 
Something else I hope takes off in a big way in Pakistan is geothermal heat pumps.

It’s expensive to put in (dandelion energy charges about $40,000 for a house in the US), but for the long get it keep energy costs low. If advancements in the technology can be made, perhaps the costs can be brought down further, or at least the costs to install it can be mostly via domestic companies and therefore help economic growth and minimize the need for imported energy via oil and gas or even transmission line losses. Perhaps even allowing small producers like individual homes to supply electricity to the grid and earn some money.

Combining this with domestic solar panel production can help create more smaller home based producers that can supply to the grid.


On a larger scale, considering our entire country has one major techtonic fault line going through it, north to south, building geothermal plants should also be looked into.
 
its time we move away from expensive gas, and furnace oil powered plants, and towards nuclear, renewable and coal based generation... whatever is cheaper now and in the long run. a deep look into transmission and distribution losses is also needed. just generation isnt enough. stop giving connections based on political interference, remove all kundas and theft, upgrade transmission infra.
Nuclear has a few issues, firstly what do you do with the waste and secondly what if there is an accident. We must keep these nuke plants well away from population centers and focus on renewable energy.
 
Pakistan has a lot of space. So disposal shouldnt that big an issue if done safely
 
Balochistan is perfect as it's large and sparsely populated but they'll be shooting RPGs at the reactors :D

It is a problem because wherever it is buried it will eventually contaminate the ground water/ground for thousands of years.
How much of it can there be? A few kgs of nuclear fuel is a lot of energy. The rest of the world is using it too. Nuclear waste management shouldn't be the hardest part, I think.
 
Something else I hope takes off in a big way in Pakistan is geothermal heat pumps.

It’s expensive to put in (dandelion energy charges about $40,000 for a house in the US), but for the long get it keep energy costs low. If advancements in the technology can be made, perhaps the costs can be brought down further, or at least the costs to install it can be mostly via domestic companies and therefore help economic growth and minimize the need for imported energy via oil and gas or even transmission line losses. Perhaps even allowing small producers like individual homes to supply electricity to the grid and earn some money.

Combining this with domestic solar panel production can help create more smaller home based producers that can supply to the grid.


On a larger scale, considering our entire country has one major techtonic fault line going through it, north to south, building geothermal plants should also be looked into.
These are impractical solutions for a country struggling to meet her energy requirements and face significant economic challenges. Pakistan as a country as a very tiny percentage when it comes to carbon emissions yet hit one of the worst by climate change.

Solar, offshore, hydro and mix of traditional coal and nuclear power generation remains a safe bet till 2050. The recent grid 'failure' also emphasizes that investment in its infrastructure remains a political problem as maintenance does not bring in the visual effects for ultimate aim of any political entity, the votes.
 
Balochistan is perfect as it's large and sparsely populated but they'll be shooting RPGs at the reactors :D


How much of it can there be? A few kgs of nuclear fuel is a lot of energy. The rest of the world is using it too. Nuclear waste management shouldn't be the hardest part, I think.
Yeah, Balochistan is a shitshow.
Though i guess you could use some area in it as a storage dump instead of building reactors in the place. Would need a lot of security though. I dont think the private sector would be willing to set the reactors down there.
 
Yeah, Balochistan is a shitshow.
Though i guess you could use some area in it as a storage dump instead of building reactors in the place. Would need a lot of security though. I dont think the private sector would be willing to set the reactors down there.
Private sector can't do much in a war zone
 
Nuclear has a few issues, firstly what do you do with the waste and secondly what if there is an accident. We must keep these nuke plants well away from population centers and focus on renewable energy.
Nuclear energy is incredibly safe by large and very cost-effective compared to most other alternatives.

Not only that, this energy field is expanding rapidly.

Read up on molten salt reactors. There is a huge likelihood of that being the future of nuclear reactors and it would be one of the most safe and clean forms of energy out there.

Most radioactive waste is safely stored but who knows if we will, in the future, use high-powered lasers to blast capsules into space towards the sun to get rid of it for good?
 
Nuclear energy is incredibly safe by large and very cost-effective compared to most other alternatives.

Not only that, this energy field is expanding rapidly.

Read up on molten salt reactors. There is a huge likelihood of that being the future of nuclear reactors and it would be one of the most safe and clean forms of energy out there.

Most radioactive waste is safely stored but who knows if we will, in the future, use high-powered lasers to blast capsules into space towards the sun to get rid of it for good?
That's not the argument, the argument is when things go wrong it can become catastrophic and a huge environmental disaster as we have seen in Japan, Russia, USA , UK etc. . You haven't addressed the point of radioactive waste contaminating the land but then you dwelled onto some future pie in the sky solution which has it's own inherent risk to cause a global disaster. Karachi and surround areas are at risk of Earthquakes and hurricanes so Nuke plants should be kept far away from population areas but ideally there should be no nuclear power except experimental ones for weapons research.
 
That's not the argument, the argument is when things go wrong it can become catastrophic and a huge environmental disaster as we have seen in Japan, Russia, USA , UK etc. . You haven't addressed the point of radioactive waste contaminating the land but then you dwelled onto some future pie in the sky solution which has it's own inherent risk to cause a global disaster. Karachi and surround areas are at risk of Earthquakes and hurricanes so Nuke plants should be kept far away from population areas but ideally there should be no nuclear power except experimental ones for weapons research.
How many people died at Fukushima and Three Rivers? Heck, how many people died as a result of Chernobyl? Nuclear is a reliable energy source and not one that's about to disappear.

The issue still though is not generation but transmission and power theft. Fix the wiring networks, fix people stealing power and Pakistan's energy industry will be solvent as circular debt is resolved. If you can domesticate the power supply with nuclear and renewables all the better. It's not as if the average Pakistani ls lacking cash-just a general refusal to give any of it to the government.

Having been mainly to Karachi I can say that it is overcrowded. I would love to make everyone responsible for their own power supply with independent power units but you'd need to spread everyone out-and get people to pay for their own home power.
 

