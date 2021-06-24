Nuclear energy and hydrogen production.. Russia offers Saudi Arabia promising areas for cooperation

25.05.2021Russia presented Saudi Arabia with a proposal for cooperation in new promising areas, including hydrogen production and cooperation in the field of nuclear energy in third countries.Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a meeting of the Russian-Saudi joint intergovernmental committee today, Tuesday, that Russia and Saudi Arabia should start cooperating in the field of hydrogen production.Russia has also offered the Kingdom cooperation in the field of nuclear energy in third countries, including the design of nuclear power plants (NPPs) with small reactors."One of the promising areas is cooperation in the field of low-power reactors, this is a new direction. We propose joint work to form a Russian-Saudi partnership to finalize the design of power plants with a capacity of 600 megawatts and promote them in the markets of third countries," Novak said.He added that Russia and Saudi Arabia have prospects for cooperation in the field of medicines, medical equipment and infrastructure construction, stressing that his country is waiting for the registration of the Russian vaccine "Sputnik V" in Saudi Arabia, expressing Russia's readiness to supply doses of the anti-Corona vaccine.Novak also indicated that Russia and Saudi Arabia can increase the volume of trade exchange between them to $5 billion by 2024 through liberalizing bilateral trade and trade preferences.Source: TASS