What's new

Nuclear Armed Pakistan Rraches IMF to Avoid Default.

imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
3,170
0
4,142
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
International press giving this news now every day.

abcnews.go.com

Nuclear-armed Pakistan reaches for IMF loan to avoid default

Officials and analysts say nuclear-armed and cash-strapped Pakistan will impose billions in new taxes to court a massive bailout, but they warned the move could cause inflation to escalate
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com

Last month, dozens of countries and international institutions at a U.N.backed conference in Geneva had pledged more than $9 billion to help Pakistan recover and rebuild from devastating summer floods, but economists and Pakistani officials say those funds will be given for the projects, and not in cash.

Since then, Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that his experts were preparing to impose additional taxes and slash subsidies on electricity, gas and more to meet the deal’s terms.

“The imposition of more taxes means tough days are ahead for the majority of the people in Pakistan who are already facing higher food and energy costs, but there is no other way out if Pakistan needs the IMF loans, and Pakistan desperately needs it," said Ehtisham-ul-Haq, a veteran economist.

The stalemate in talks between IMF and Pakistan was seen as a blow to the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif who is struggling to avoid a default amid a worsening economic crisis amid a surge in militant violence. Pakistan already is struggling with the recovery from record-breaking floods, which killed 1,739 people last summer and destroyed 2 million homes.

Last month, dozens of countries and international institutions at a U.N.backed conference in Geneva had pledged more than $9 billion to help Pakistan recover and rebuild from devastating summer floods, but economists and Pakistani officials say those funds will be given for the projects, and not in cash.

Since then, Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that his experts were preparing to impose additional taxes and slash subsidies on electricity, gas and more to meet the deal’s terms.

“The imposition of more taxes means tough days are ahead for the majority of the people in Pakistan who are already facing higher food and energy costs, but there is no other way out if Pakistan needs the IMF loans, and Pakistan desperately needs it," said Ehtisham-ul-Haq, a veteran economist.

The stalemate in talks between IMF and Pakistan was seen as a blow to the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif who is struggling to avoid a default amid a worsening economic crisis amid a surge in militant violence. Pakistan already is struggling with the recovery from record-breaking floods, which killed 1,739 people last summer and destroyed 2 million homes.

Last month, dozens of countries and international institutions at a U.N.backed conference in Geneva had pledged more than $9 billion to help Pakistan recover and rebuild from devastating summer floods, but economists and Pakistani officials say those funds will be given for the projects, and not in cash.

Since then, Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that his experts were preparing to impose additional taxes and slash subsidies on electricity, gas and more to meet the deal’s terms.

“The imposition of more taxes means tough days are ahead for the majority of the people in Pakistan who are already facing higher food and energy costs, but there is no other way out if Pakistan needs the IMF loans, and Pakistan desperately needs it," said Ehtisham-ul-Haq, a veteran economist.

The stalemate in talks between IMF and Pakistan was seen as a blow to the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif who is struggling to avoid a default amid a worsening economic crisis amid a surge in militant violence. Pakistan already is struggling with the recovery from record-breaking floods, which killed 1,739 people last summer and destroyed 2 million homes.

Last month, dozens of countries and international institutions at a U.N.backed conference in Geneva had pledged more than $9 billion to help Pakistan recover and rebuild from devastating summer floods, but economists and Pakistani officials say those funds will be given for the projects, and not in cash.

Since then, Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that his experts were preparing to impose additional taxes and slash subsidies on electricity, gas and more to meet the deal’s terms.
 
Last edited:
B

Burger_King

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2014
135
0
334
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
This is a very important topic.

Pakistan is in financial distress - the second time a nuclear power finds itself in this position. First instance was Russia in the late nineties. NATO fostered Russian version of PDM upon Russia in early nineties after which the western financial hitmen went to work. Result, as could have been foreseen, was a financial disaster for Russians and a state of affairs which ultimately led to default. But NATO got it wanted namely permission from its Russian tuttoos to allow expansion of NATO to the border of Russia and transfer of significant chunk of priceless Russian assets into western financial system

Something similar has been taking place in Pakistan. NATO, with connivance of Taliban Khan, overthrew nationalist government of Musharraf and installed in its place, gora tuttoos like Zardari/Haqqani/Sharifs/Fatemi. And as was the case with Russia in the nineties, gora tuttoos have driven Pakistan to verge of bankruptcy. Khan to his credit, arrested the slide which made him doubly dangerous because he combined Che Guevara rhetoric with competency - something mullahs and leftists have largely failed to achieve.

So what happened to Russia after default? Russians were smart so they rallied to the nationalist cause of Putin who started a needless and highly destructive war in Chechneya to rally his support base. But then 9/11 happened so all the powers including, Chinese, Russians and Iranians gave carte blanche to Uncle Sam. But US MIC could not leave well enough alone and started the Iraq war which led to the unravelling of unipolar world which came into existence after fall of Berlin Wall.

Americans, upset that world was turning against them started a series of coups in places like Lebanon (cedar revolution), Ukraine (orange revolution) and Pakistan - no catchy name since Pakistanis are not worthy. The orange revolution rang alarm bells in Russia and ultimately resulted in Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014. But like their Pakistani ruling class, Ukrainian elite are dheeth and would not rest until NATO objectives were achieved which is what we see today which is to completely bend over in front of goras. Russia otoh has an awam with a nationalist bent of mind and equally importantly, access to some of the biggest energy resources in the world. Russians therefore can counter NATO in which they have support from China which is also a NATO target.


Question arises why would NATO target Pakistan. Fairly obvious. (1) countries which are even slightly independent cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons (2) Pakistan's proximity to China i.e. Pakistan can play the same role for NATO that Ukraine has done. Afghanistan is also close to China but Afghanis have self respect so would not allow their country to be turned into Ukraine. Unfortunately self respect is a trait which is as common in Pakistan as tehzeeb and honour are common in India

Pakistan was formed as a result of shifting of global geopolitical plate which moved after Hitler's invasion of Poland. The plates are moving again and as we have seen in Turkey recently, when Earth moves, structures with weak foundation cannot be expected to survive.
 
N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
11,025
-56
3,772
Country
United States
Location
United States
Burger_King said:
This is a very important topic.

Pakistan is in financial distress - the second time a nuclear power finds itself in this position. First instance was Russia in the late nineties. NATO fostered Russian version of PDM upon Russia in early nineties after which the western financial hitmen went to work. Result, as could have been foreseen, was a financial disaster for Russians and a state of affairs which ultimately led to default. But NATO got it wanted namely permission from its Russian tuttoos to allow expansion of NATO to the border of Russia and transfer of significant chunk of priceless Russian assets into western financial system

Something similar has been taking place in Pakistan. NATO, with connivance of Taliban Khan, overthrew nationalist government of Musharraf and installed in its place, gora tuttoos like Zardari/Haqqani/Sharifs/Fatemi. And as was the case with Russia in the nineties, gora tuttoos have driven Pakistan to verge of bankruptcy. Khan to his credit, arrested the slide which made him doubly dangerous because he combined Che Guevara rhetoric with competency - something mullahs and leftists have largely failed to achieve.

So what happened to Russia after default? Russians were smart so they rallied to the nationalist cause of Putin who started a needless and highly destructive war in Chechneya to rally his support base. But then 9/11 happened so all the powers including, Chinese, Russians and Iranians gave carte blanche to Uncle Sam. But US MIC could not leave well enough alone and started the Iraq war which led to the unravelling of unipolar world which came into existence after fall of Berlin Wall.

Americans, upset that world was turning against them started a series of coups in places like Lebanon (cedar revolution), Ukraine (orange revolution) and Pakistan - no catchy name since Pakistanis are not worthy. The orange revolution rang alarm bells in Russia and ultimately resulted in Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014. But like their Pakistani ruling class, Ukrainian elite are dheeth and would not rest until NATO objectives were achieved which is what we see today which is to completely bend over in front of goras. Russia otoh has an awam with a nationalist bent of mind and equally importantly, access to some of the biggest energy resources in the world. Russians therefore can counter NATO in which they have support from China which is also a NATO target.


Question arises why would NATO target Pakistan. Fairly obvious. (1) countries which are even slightly independent cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons (2) Pakistan's proximity to China i.e. Pakistan can play the same role for NATO that Ukraine has done. Afghanistan is also close to China but Afghanis have self respect so would not allow their country to be turned into Ukraine. Unfortunately self respect is a trait which is as common in Pakistan as tehzeeb and honour are common in India

Pakistan was formed as a result of shifting of global geopolitical plate which moved after Hitler's invasion of Poland. The plates are moving again and as we have seen in Turkey recently, when Earth moves, structures with weak foundation cannot be expected to survive.
Click to expand...

the only problem is Pakistanis want to live beyond their means. if you are willing to eat grass what is the problem ?
 
imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
3,170
0
4,142
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
nahtanbob said:
the only problem is Pakistanis want to live beyond their means. if you are willing to eat grass what is the problem ?
Click to expand...
Are there any minorities left who are not killed by Cow vigilantes?
How many Muslims who are not spared for a new apartheid with the title of Love Jihad?

Pakistan is weak, and India strong, then why powerful India does not have the decency to let live minorities?

Why you feel so weak and scared from minorities who are treated like animals?

I have yet to see an Indian who is aware of world history! No country survived Nazism and apartheid!
 
Abid123

Abid123

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 1, 2021
2,356
-7
3,219
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
"Nuclear armed" lmao. Our longest range missile is only 2750 km. The real party will begin once we field 10000 km+ ICBM's.
 
Erieye

Erieye

FULL MEMBER
Dec 22, 2022
498
1
493
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Abid123 said:
"Nuclear armed" lmao. Our longest range missile is only 2750 km. The real party will begin once we field 10000 km+ ICBM's.
Click to expand...
After this fiasco is ended we must.

Too much talks about our nukes, and too much meddling in our internal affairs. We need ICBM capable of targetting very specific areas ;)
 
N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
11,025
-56
3,772
Country
United States
Location
United States
imadul said:
Are there any minorities left who are not killed by Cow vigilantes?
How many Muslims who are not spared for a new apartheid with the title of Love Jihad?

Pakistan is weak, and India strong, then why powerful India does not have the decency to let live minorities?

Why you feel so weak and scared from minorities who are treated like animals?

I have yet to see an Indian who is aware of world history! No country survived Nazism and apartheid!
Click to expand...
What does this all have to do with Pakistan and IMF ?
 
Erieye

Erieye

FULL MEMBER
Dec 22, 2022
498
1
493
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Burger_King said:
Question arises why would NATO target Pakistan. Fairly obvious. (1) countries which are even slightly independent cannot be allowed to have nuclear weapons (2) Pakistan's proximity to China i.e. Pakistan can play the same role for NATO that Ukraine has done. Afghanistan is also close to China but Afghanis have self respect so would not allow their country to be turned into Ukraine. Unfortunately self respect is a trait which is as common in Pakistan as tehzeeb and honour are common in India

Pakistan was formed as a result of shifting of global geopolitical plate which moved after Hitler's invasion of Poland. The plates are moving again and as we have seen in Turkey recently, when Earth moves, structures with weak foundation cannot be expected to survive.
Click to expand...
But India can better play that role given its size, why not India?

Anyway about the tectonic plates shifting, the Americans have consistently explored the idea and brainstormed the idea of balkanising Pakistan, even to use the Balochistan area as strategic advantage for destabilising Iran.

Pakistan is being strangled through various methods, economy is just one of the big factors alongside other blackmails. We are in a tough position and its difficult to assess if we will make it out.

The only solution may be some very harsh and extreme measures. By far I would say the biggest risk to Pakistan is not any external enemy like India, but its internal ethnic instability. How is that being addressed to offset this risk? @PanzerKiel @Signalian
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

chinasun
Pakistan 'Will Have to Agree' to IMF Conditions for Bailout, PM Says
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
StormBreaker
StormBreaker
muhammadhafeezmalik
Bloomberg dismisses Pakistan's default fears - ARY News
Replies
1
Views
345
epebble
E
B
Pakistan seeks US help in unlocking $1.1b IMF loan
Replies
0
Views
186
bluesky
B
HAIDER
IMF wants Pakistan to meet targets to unlock next loan tranche
Replies
7
Views
391
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
M
Default risk soars amid political turmoil, delay in IMF talks
Replies
4
Views
339
Mrc
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom