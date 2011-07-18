NU teacher sacked for indecent comments on PM

A National University teacher has been sacked for making indecent comments on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members. The dismissed teacher, AKM Wahiduzzaman, was an assistant professor of the geography and environment department of the university. Confirming the matter, NU public relation, information and consultancy department Director (acting) Md Faizul Karim said Wahiduzzaman recently made offensive comments on the prime minister and her family members on a Facebook post. Following the post, Jononetri Parishad President AB Siddique filed a case against him at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Judiciary Court, Dhaka-A. Wahiduzzaman surrendered before the court and secured bail in the case. Since then, Wahiduzzaman has been absent in his workplace. The universities tried several times to contact him sending letters but no response from the receiver. The university suspended him on the very day of his surrender as per university employment policy. Faizul Karim further said that the university took his offensive comments and hiding into consideration and started an investigation according to the university employment policy. Following various steps, the university sacked him at the 209th syndicate meeting held on September 2.