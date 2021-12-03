NTT Data will develop a quantum credit rating algorithm using the Classic platform

NTT Data תפתח אלגוריתם קוונטי לדירוג אשראי באמצעות הפלטפורמה של קלאסיק - Techtime - חדשות אלקטרוניקה והייטק NTT Data היפנית היא חברת שירותי ה-IT השישית בגודלה בעולם. רותמת מחשוב קוונטי לשיפור ניהול סיכוני אשראי. קלאסיק פיתחה פלטפורמה לכתיבת אלגוריתמים יישומיים למחשב קוונטי, המתאים לכל מספר קיוביטים

NTT Data will develop a quantum credit rating algorithm using the Classic platformDecember 2, 2021Japanese NTT Data is the sixth largest IT services company in the world. Quantum computer harness to improve credit risk management. Classic has developed a platform for writing applied algorithms for a quantum computer, suitable for any number of qubitsClassiq has announced a collaboration in quantum algorithms with Japanese IT services giant NTT Data. As part of the collaboration - which is the first to publicly disclose Classic - NTT Data will use Classic's quantum programming platform to develop dedicated quantum algorithms for performing complex credit rating calculations, as part of the advanced computing services it intends to provide to its customers in the financial world.NTT Data, which is controlled by the telecom giant NTT, is one of the largest companies in the world in the field of IT services for businesses and organizations. According to Granter's rating, NTT Data is the sixth largest company in terms of market share and revenue in the field of IT services. Its fiscal 2021 revenue totaled $ 20.3 billion. It specializes in areas such as digitization processes, cloud moving, business intelligence, business consulting and the like, and serves clients in a wide range of sectors, including the financial sector. Shunichi Amemiya, head of NTT Data's R&D division, said: "We are interested in applying quantum computing technologies in the field of financial engineering, and believe that the need to compute complex business models will only increase in the future."Quantum risk managementA credit rating is a weighting performed by the lending entity to assess the risk that the borrower, whether an individual or a company, will not be able to repay. The greater the risks, the more often the lender seeks a higher interest rate or rejects the loan application. Amir Naveh, one of the company's founders and the head of the algorithm team, explained to Techtime why quantum computing capabilities are needed to calculate credit ratings. "In calculating credit ratings one has to consider many variables, similar to the pricing of financial options. Classically one has to go through a huge number of options and scenarios in order to assess the risk. Using quantum computing the process can be accelerated and precise, which can improve the financial body's risk management. "Classic was founded in May 2020 by CEO Nir Minervi, VP of R&D Amir Naveh and Chief Technologist Yehuda Naveh. There has been a breakthrough in quantum computing, and many technology giants are building increasingly powerful quantum computers capable of performing significant tasks.Classic recently launched the beta version of its development platform, making it available to a number of first customers, and later the company plans to open the use to dozens of other customers.